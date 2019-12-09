Mother donates organs of child killed in Thanksgiving crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother donated the organs of the 18-month-old daughter she lost in a Thanksgiving Day car crash, the Springfield News-Sun reported Monday.

Ciera Jones said that her toddler, Camiyah Carty, is a hero because of the lives being saved as a result of her death.

The girl was killed when a vehicle that her mother was driving home from a Thanksgiving dinner had slowed down due to a flat tire and was struck by another vehicle.

Jones said her daughter’s heart, kidneys and liver were donated and used to save the lives of three children and a adult woman. Camiyah’s other body parts were donated to research and science.