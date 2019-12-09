Mother donates organs of child killed in Thanksgiving crash

State
Associated Press0

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother donated the organs of the 18-month-old daughter she lost in a Thanksgiving Day car crash, the Springfield News-Sun reported Monday.

Ciera Jones said that her toddler, Camiyah Carty, is a hero because of the lives being saved as a result of her death.

The girl was killed when a vehicle that her mother was driving home from a Thanksgiving dinner had slowed down due to a flat tire and was struck by another vehicle.

Jones said her daughter’s heart, kidneys and liver were donated and used to save the lives of three children and an adult woman. Camiyah’s other body parts were donated to research and science.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mother donates organs of child killed in Thanksgiving crash

Associated Press

Official portrait unveiled of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Associated Press

Police: Customer accused in restaurant worker’s stabbing

Associated Press