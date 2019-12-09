Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington 64, Fairbury Prairie Central 61, OT

Bolingbrook 82, Stagg 57

Centralia Christ Our Rock 79, First Baptist Academy 42

Chicago (Lane) 58, Mather 48

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 69, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 39

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 77, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 27

Chicago (Ogden International) 54, Chicago Little Village 40

Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Kankakee Grace Christian 23

Hersey 57, Palatine 48

Lockport 51, Reavis 38

Niles North 84, Amundsen 27

Pecatonica 80, Kirkland Hiawatha 50

Shepard 55, St. Anne 53

Waldorf 60, Chicago Roosevelt 28

Central Illinois Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Moweaqua Central A&M 96, Sangamon Valley 25

Warrensburg-Latham 65, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 52

Hall Tournament=

Plano 58, Putnam County 32

Pontiac 76, Bureau Valley 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 59, Stark County 48

Algonquin (Jacobs) 46, Larkin 39

Altamont 73, Effingham St. Anthony 42

Athens 46, Riverton 31

Auburn 43, Maroa-Forsyth 39

Beecher 52, Illinois Lutheran 25

Bensenville (Fenton) 66, Steinmetz 29

Bethalto Civic Memorial 67, Triad 19

Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Champaign St. Thomas More 15

Brimfield 57, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 27

Buffalo Tri-City 54, Williamsville 23

Carrollton 38, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34

Casey-Westfield 43, Robinson 32

Cerro Gordo 61, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 64, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 19

Christian Liberty Academy 54, Aurora Math-Science 20

Christopher 56, Cobden 35

Clemente 43, Chicago Uplift 18

Cullom Tri-Point 47, St. Anne 13

Danville 62, Champaign Centennial 56

Downers North 47, Waubonsie Valley 32

Earlville 43, Henry 24

Fairbury Prairie Central 82, Clifton Central 17

Fithian Oakwood 35, Westville 14

Freeburg 65, Trenton Wesclin 48

Gallatin County 49, Galatia 32

Gardner-South Wilmington 66, Donovan 32

Gilman Iroquois West 36, Cissna Park 22

Glenbard North 43, Hoffman Estates 11

Hall 37, St. Bede 16

Hinckley-Big Rock 30, Westminster Christian 29

Hubbard 30, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 5

Illini Central 69, Pawnee 18

Lawrenceville 46, Flora 29

Lisle 51, Streator 24

Marissa/Coulterville 72, Steeleville 24

Mattoon 63, Taylorville 33

Moweaqua Central A&M 52, Monticello 43

Naperville Neuqua Valley 51, Plainfield East 36

New Athens 44, Valmeyer 19

Nokomis 37, Metro-East Lutheran 35

Oak Forest 52, Argo 42

Paris 72, Marshall 31

Peoria Christian 44, Illinois Valley Central 38

Pittsfield 40, Rushville-Industry 13

Reed-Custer 45, Coal City 25

Roanoke-Benson 41, Peoria Heights (Quest) 32

Seneca 53, Dwight 22

Urbana University 45, DeLand-Weldon 33

Wayne City 42, Woodlawn 38

Wethersfield 57, Biggsville West Central 49

Winnebago 65, Marengo 55

