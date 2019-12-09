Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington 64, Fairbury Prairie Central 61, OT
Bolingbrook 82, Stagg 57
Centralia Christ Our Rock 79, First Baptist Academy 42
Chicago (Lane) 58, Mather 48
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 69, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 39
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 77, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 27
Chicago (Ogden International) 54, Chicago Little Village 40
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Kankakee Grace Christian 23
Hersey 57, Palatine 48
Lockport 51, Reavis 38
Niles North 84, Amundsen 27
Pecatonica 80, Kirkland Hiawatha 50
Shepard 55, St. Anne 53
Waldorf 60, Chicago Roosevelt 28
Central Illinois Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Moweaqua Central A&M 96, Sangamon Valley 25
Warrensburg-Latham 65, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 52
Hall Tournament=
Plano 58, Putnam County 32
Pontiac 76, Bureau Valley 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 59, Stark County 48
Algonquin (Jacobs) 46, Larkin 39
Altamont 73, Effingham St. Anthony 42
Athens 46, Riverton 31
Auburn 43, Maroa-Forsyth 39
Beecher 52, Illinois Lutheran 25
Bensenville (Fenton) 66, Steinmetz 29
Bethalto Civic Memorial 67, Triad 19
Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Champaign St. Thomas More 15
Brimfield 57, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 27
Buffalo Tri-City 54, Williamsville 23
Carrollton 38, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34
Casey-Westfield 43, Robinson 32
Cerro Gordo 61, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 64, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 19
Christian Liberty Academy 54, Aurora Math-Science 20
Christopher 56, Cobden 35
Clemente 43, Chicago Uplift 18
Cullom Tri-Point 47, St. Anne 13
Danville 62, Champaign Centennial 56
Downers North 47, Waubonsie Valley 32
Earlville 43, Henry 24
Fairbury Prairie Central 82, Clifton Central 17
Fithian Oakwood 35, Westville 14
Freeburg 65, Trenton Wesclin 48
Gallatin County 49, Galatia 32
Gardner-South Wilmington 66, Donovan 32
Gilman Iroquois West 36, Cissna Park 22
Glenbard North 43, Hoffman Estates 11
Hall 37, St. Bede 16
Hinckley-Big Rock 30, Westminster Christian 29
Hubbard 30, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 5
Illini Central 69, Pawnee 18
Lawrenceville 46, Flora 29
Lisle 51, Streator 24
Marissa/Coulterville 72, Steeleville 24
Mattoon 63, Taylorville 33
Moweaqua Central A&M 52, Monticello 43
Naperville Neuqua Valley 51, Plainfield East 36
New Athens 44, Valmeyer 19
Nokomis 37, Metro-East Lutheran 35
Oak Forest 52, Argo 42
Paris 72, Marshall 31
Peoria Christian 44, Illinois Valley Central 38
Pittsfield 40, Rushville-Industry 13
Reed-Custer 45, Coal City 25
Roanoke-Benson 41, Peoria Heights (Quest) 32
Seneca 53, Dwight 22
Urbana University 45, DeLand-Weldon 33
Wayne City 42, Woodlawn 38
Wethersfield 57, Biggsville West Central 49
Winnebago 65, Marengo 55
