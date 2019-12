BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Cols. Grandview Hts. 61

Chillicothe 78, Frankfort Adena 44

Delaware Christian 51, Liberty Christian Academy 43

Swanton 50, Northwood 36

Versailles 53, Tipp City Tippecanoe 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Miller City vs. Hamler Patrick Henry, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/