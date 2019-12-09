Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 67, Akr. Firestone 15

Albany Alexander 64, Bidwell River Valley 33

Amherst Steele 62, LaGrange Keystone 20

Athens 51, Wellston 45, OT

Batavia 65, Cin. Woodward 39

Beallsville 54, Caldwell 46

Bellbrook 57, Clayton Northmont 45

Belmont Union Local 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27

Berlin Center Western Reserve 96, Sebring McKinley 28

Bethel-Tate 66, Felicity-Franklin 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 39

Botkins 55, Sidney Fairlawn 51

Bryan 57, Edgerton 46

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 30, Groveport Madison Christian 27

Canfield 60, Ravenna 33

Carrollton 42, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 34

Castalia Margaretta 64, Tol. Cent. Cath. 54

Cedarville 56, Cin. Christian 25

Chardon NDCL 45, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40

Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. NW 39

Cin. Princeton 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 68, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Cols. DeSales 39, Mt. Vernon 22

Corning Miller 41, Belpre 38

Defiance 52, Defiance Ayersville 46

Defiance 58, Archbold 50

Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Mentor Christian 30

Fayetteville-Perry 43, Hillsboro 28

Franklin 66, Middletown 58

Franklin Furnace Green 54, Portsmouth Sciotoville 38

Girard 42, Hubbard 35

Hicksville 41, W. Unity Hilltop 33

Kinsman Badger 63, Southington Chalker 47

Kirtland 45, Mentor Lake Cath. 40

Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, Bristol 29

Lebanon 42, Kings Mills Kings 38

Lima Bath 63, McComb 35

Louisville 76, Massillon Washington 60

Manchester 63, Lucasville Valley 30

Marion Elgin 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 60

Martins Ferry 50, St. Clairsville 32

McArthur Vinton County 81, Pomeroy Meigs 40

McDonald 46, Atwater Waterloo 22

Milton-Union 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 36

Mineral Ridge 51, Lowellville 35

N. Baltimore 45, Holgate 32

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52, New Middletown Spring. 43

New Boston Glenwood 50, Portsmouth Clay 34

New Bremen 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 56

New Madison Tri-Village 101, Houston 36

Northside Christian 44, Cols. Horizon Science 28

Norton 44, Akr. Coventry 31

Notre Dame Academy 48, Tol. Whitmer 22

Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Toronto 41

Painesville Riverside 58, Ashtabula Lakeside 44

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 70, Tipp City Bethel 42

Poland Seminary 37, Canfield S. Range 29

Proctorville Fairland 63, Portsmouth 16

Reedsville Eastern 59, Crown City S. Gallia 42

Richwood N. Union 63, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50

S. Webster 84, Beaver Eastern 45

Sarahsville Shenandoah 74, Bellaire St. John 6

Shadyside 60, Linsly, W.Va. 44

Smithville 52, Ashland Mapleton 24

St. Henry 75, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28

Struthers 76, Cortland Lakeview 39

Tallmadge 43, Ravenna SE 42

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39

Van Buren 58, Dola Hardin Northern 50

Versailles 53, Tipp City Tippecanoe 40

Wheelersburg 49, Oak Hill 34

Williamsburg 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 47

Wintersville Indian Creek 39, E. Liverpool 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Barnesville 34

Youngs. Liberty 80, Warren JFK 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minford vs. Waverly, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Portsmouth W. vs. McDermott Scioto NW, ppd. to Dec 10th.

