Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 67, Akr. Firestone 15
Albany Alexander 64, Bidwell River Valley 33
Amherst Steele 62, LaGrange Keystone 20
Athens 51, Wellston 45, OT
Batavia 65, Cin. Woodward 39
Beallsville 54, Caldwell 46
Bellbrook 57, Clayton Northmont 45
Belmont Union Local 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27
Berlin Center Western Reserve 96, Sebring McKinley 28
Bethel-Tate 66, Felicity-Franklin 34
Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 39
Botkins 55, Sidney Fairlawn 51
Bryan 57, Edgerton 46
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 30, Groveport Madison Christian 27
Canfield 60, Ravenna 33
Carrollton 42, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 34
Castalia Margaretta 64, Tol. Cent. Cath. 54
Cedarville 56, Cin. Christian 25
Chardon NDCL 45, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40
Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. NW 39
Cin. Princeton 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 68, Ironton Rock Hill 44
Cols. DeSales 39, Mt. Vernon 22
Corning Miller 41, Belpre 38
Defiance 52, Defiance Ayersville 46
Defiance 58, Archbold 50
Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Mentor Christian 30
Fayetteville-Perry 43, Hillsboro 28
Franklin 66, Middletown 58
Franklin Furnace Green 54, Portsmouth Sciotoville 38
Girard 42, Hubbard 35
Hicksville 41, W. Unity Hilltop 33
Kinsman Badger 63, Southington Chalker 47
Kirtland 45, Mentor Lake Cath. 40
Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, Bristol 29
Lebanon 42, Kings Mills Kings 38
Lima Bath 63, McComb 35
Louisville 76, Massillon Washington 60
Manchester 63, Lucasville Valley 30
Marion Elgin 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 60
Martins Ferry 50, St. Clairsville 32
McArthur Vinton County 81, Pomeroy Meigs 40
McDonald 46, Atwater Waterloo 22
Milton-Union 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 36
Mineral Ridge 51, Lowellville 35
N. Baltimore 45, Holgate 32
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52, New Middletown Spring. 43
New Boston Glenwood 50, Portsmouth Clay 34
New Bremen 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 56
New Madison Tri-Village 101, Houston 36
Northside Christian 44, Cols. Horizon Science 28
Norton 44, Akr. Coventry 31
Notre Dame Academy 48, Tol. Whitmer 22
Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Toronto 41
Painesville Riverside 58, Ashtabula Lakeside 44
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 70, Tipp City Bethel 42
Poland Seminary 37, Canfield S. Range 29
Proctorville Fairland 63, Portsmouth 16
Reedsville Eastern 59, Crown City S. Gallia 42
Richwood N. Union 63, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50
S. Webster 84, Beaver Eastern 45
Sarahsville Shenandoah 74, Bellaire St. John 6
Shadyside 60, Linsly, W.Va. 44
Smithville 52, Ashland Mapleton 24
St. Henry 75, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28
Struthers 76, Cortland Lakeview 39
Tallmadge 43, Ravenna SE 42
Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39
Van Buren 58, Dola Hardin Northern 50
Versailles 53, Tipp City Tippecanoe 40
Wheelersburg 49, Oak Hill 34
Williamsburg 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 47
Wintersville Indian Creek 39, E. Liverpool 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Barnesville 34
Youngs. Liberty 80, Warren JFK 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minford vs. Waverly, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Portsmouth W. vs. McDermott Scioto NW, ppd. to Dec 10th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/