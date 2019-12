The Licking County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of five individuals.

The Licking County Municipal Court is actively searching for Charles Bailey, Tiffany Bales, David Brenstuhl, Steven Fadley and Kathleen Hall.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.

Charles Bailey

David Brenstuhl

Kathleen Hall

Steven Fadley

Tiffany Bales