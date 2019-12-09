Festival of Trees 2019 Breaks Record

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Christmas is nearly here and as halls are decked, the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce has tallied final numbers from their annual yuletide fundraiser. The 27th annual Festival of Trees took place last week and saw a record breaking number of entries and a record breaking amount of funds raised to support economic development as a result. Dana Matz, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, says the event was a success.

“We had a record amount of entries this year—223—that resulted in a record number for us. We had 59 thousand 600 dollars. It was a great turnout by our community. We’d like to thank everybody that had an entry, that bid on trees, that purchased trees—wreaths and stockings. And of course, to all the volunteers that gave their time and effort to make this a success.”

The Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization and all $59,600 raised last week will go towards improving the local economy through the support of area businesses.

“We are a not-for-profit business; and this helps run our organization and what we do—in the most simplest sense is we are in business for businesses. We do advocacy at the city, county, state, and federal level. We answer questions to help people with discount programs with workers comp and on insurance. We are connecting people—and that’s probably what we do every day.”

There are currently 699 member organizations that belong to the Chamber of Commerce. Entries in the large tree division that brought in the highest volume of bids were the Continuing Healthcare Solutions tree, the Dutro tree, and the WHIZ tree.