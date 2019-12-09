Davis scores 50 as NBA-leading Lakers beat T-Wolves 142-125

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had a season-high 50 points and the Los Angeles Lakers improved to a league-best 21-3 with a 142-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Davis hit a floater with 4:39 remaining to reach 50 points for the fourth time in his career. He was 20 of 29 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

LeBron James had 32 points and 13 assists despite committing four fouls in the first half. Alex Caruso added 16 points as the Lakers won their fourth straight and improved to 10-2 at home.

Each of the Timberwolves’ starters had at least 12 points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins each had 19 points as Minnesota lost its fourth straight game.

Davis had 42 points through three quarters, one more than his previous single-game best this season, 41 points in his return to New Orleans on Nov. 27.

HEAT 110, BULLS 105

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 27 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left in overtime, and Miami held off Chicago to improve to 10-0 at home this season.

Herro made three 3’s in overtime and another with 7.1 seconds left in regulation just to help the Heat get into the extra session. His last 3-pointer gave Miami a three-point lead.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for the Heat, going 17 for 21 from the foul line. Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which also got 18 from Kendrick Nunn.

Lauri Markkanen had 13 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Bulls, who got 18 from Zach LaVine and 16 from Kris Dunn. Markkanen missed a potentially game-tying corner 3-pointer with about 1.5 seconds left in overtime.

76ERS 110, RAPTORS 104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 26 points and rookie Matisse Thybulle had a career-high 20 points, including a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left, to lead Philadelphia past Toronto for its 12th straight home win.

Ben Simmons had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Sixers remained unbeaten at home this season.

Kyle Lowry, playing in his second game after missing 11 in a row due to a broken left thumb, scored 26 points, and OG Anunoby had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. The defending champion Raptors have lost three in a row.

Joel Embiid returned from a one-game absence due to a hip injury, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds. Embiid was benched with 2:08 remaining after committing turnovers on three straight possessions that turned a seemingly easy victory into a tight one. He had seven of Philadelphia’s 17 turnovers.

The Raptors, who trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, got as close as five before Thybulle’s two free throws with 26.3 seconds left sealed the deal.

CLIPPERS 135, WIZARDS 119

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 11 rebounds and Los Angeles bounced back from its worst loss of the season with a win over Washington.

Paul George scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell had nine of his 20 in the fourth quarter for the Clippers, who improved to 4-6 away from home two games into their six-game trip.

The victory came two days after Los Angeles opened the trip with a 119-91 loss at Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee.

Washington’s bench kept the game competitive for more than three quarters. Davis Bertans tied his season-high with 25 points, including six 3-pointers. Troy Brown Jr. scored a career-high 20 points.

Bradley Beal’s 20 points were the most by a Washington starter and came off a difficult 5-for-18 shooting night.

HAWKS 122, HORNETS 107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and nine assists and the Atlanta beat Charlotte for its second win in 13 games.

Jabari Parker added 19 points and Vince Carter had 17 off the bench on 7-of-9 shooting to help the Hawks improve to 6-17.

Young had 20 points in the second half, including 14 in the decisive fourth quarter in which the Hawks blew open the game.

Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 20 points to lead the Hornets. They have lost three of four on a five-game homestand. Washington left the game midway through the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle on a drive.

Atlanta’s Alex Len finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and played a big role in helping turn the tide of the game in the third quarter.

NETS 105, NUGGETS 102

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and Brooklyn held off Denver for its third straight victory.

Denver had a chance to force overtime, but Jamal Murray missed a 3-pointer from the wing as time expired.

Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Brooklyn. Star guard Kyrie Irving missed his 12th straight game because of a right shoulder impingement.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, and Murray scored 21 points. The Nuggets have lost two straight.

KINGS 110, MAVERICKS 106

DALLAS (AP) — Nemanja Bjelica matched his career best with 30 points and Luka Doncic missed a game-tying attempt in the final seconds as Sacramento withstood a furious rally and beat Dallas.

Buddy Hield scored 26 points, including five 3-pointers, for Sacramento. Former Maverick Harrison Barnes scored 12, Richaun Holmes added 12 and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trevor Ariza 10 each.

Doncic finished with 27 points, including 17 in the second half. The Mavericks’ high scorer was Tim Hardaway Jr. with 29 points. He kept the Mavs in the game by making a career-high nine of 12 3-pointers. For Dallas, Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis each had 13 points.

THUNDER 108, TRAIL BLAZERS 96

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 21 points and Oklahoma City opened a four-game trip with a win over Portland.

The Thunder, who led by as many as 18 points in the first half, have won four of their last five games, the team’s best stretch of the season. Chris Paul finished with 20 points.

Damian Lillard had 26 for the Blazers, who have lost three of four. Carmelo Anthony finished with nine points on 4-for-18 shooting.

