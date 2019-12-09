MONDAY 12/9:

TODAY: Rain Likely. Cloudy. Warm. High 56

TONIGHT: Rain Continues. Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. Low 39

TUESDAY: Early Shower/Flurries. Breezy. Falling Temperatures. High 39 Early

DISCUSSION:

A rainy start to the new work week across SE Ohio. Occasional rain showers will be with us today across the region, with a few heavy downpours possible, especially this afternoon. Otherwise it will be a warm day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Rain chances will continue into the overnight. Steady rains will be with us before midnight, and then rain will become more scattered during the second half of the overnight. It will be breezy, with winds 10 to 20 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40.

Your Tuesday will begin with a few showers and or flurries, but most of the day will be much drier. Temperatures will be much colder though, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 very early, as colder air moves back into SE Ohio behind a cold front, that will move through around Sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s by the end of your Tuesday.

Drier and colder air will be with us for the middle of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds and more warmth move in to end the work week, as highs will climb back into the mid 40s on Friday. Rain shower chances return this weekend, along with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a Great Monday!

