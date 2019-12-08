Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 51, Emmaus 33

Academy Park 86, Pottsgrove 50

Allentown Central Catholic 54, Danville 43

Austin 60, Galeton 24

Bethlehem Liberty 72, Quakertown 34

Camp Hill Trinity 92, York Catholic 52

Cardinal O’Hara 70, Wyoming Seminary 55

Central Bucks East 59, Harry S. Truman 42

Cornerstone Prep 71, Archbishop Wood 63

Cowanesque Valley 57, Oswayo 50

Crestwood 87, Lake-Lehman 44

Cristo Rey 88, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Md. 59

Cumberland Christian, N.J. 68, Red Lion Christian 25

Dobbins 69, Hill Freedman 41

Dover, Del. 78, Shipley 61

Dunmore 43, West Scranton 35

Erie Cathedral Prep 70, Mentor Lake Cath., Ohio 62

General McLane 67, Northwestern 36

Governor Mifflin 49, Southern Lehigh 45

Ligonier Valley 66, Kiski Area 47

Mastery Charter North 59, String Theory Schools 54

Northwest Area 71, Bucktail 32

Nueva Esperanza 59, Benjamin Franklin 39

Oliver 80, Conwell Egan 55

Paul Robeson 67, KIPP Dubois 52

Penn Manor 56, Middletown 48

Penncrest 55, Church Farm School 21

Red Lion 58, Mifflin County 40

Sankofa Freedom 67, Valley Forge Baptist 57

Shade 59, Southern Fulton 38

Solebury 72, Life Center Academy, N.J. 63

South Williamsport 55, Montgomery 37

Tacony Academy 72, Calvary Christian 68

The Hill School 72, Penn Charter 63

Warwick 65, Central Dauphin 59

Wellsboro 57, North Penn-Mansfield 54

Western Wayne 51, Hanover Area 43

Allegheny-Clarion Valley Tournament=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 68, Portersville Christian 36

North East 69, Karns City 46

Aquinas Academy Tournament=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 84, Neighborhood Academy 65

Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament=

Baldwin 51, Seton-LaSalle 48

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Plum 45

Peters Township 57, Thomas Jefferson 45

Bermudian Springs Tournament=

Camp Hill 89, Northern Lebanon 40

Berwick Tournament=

East Stroudsburg South 50, Selinsgrove 30

Blue Ridge Tournament=

Sayre Area 61, Susquehanna 53

Wyalusing 49, Blue Ridge 36

Brentwood Tournament=

Brentwood 44, Carrick 39

Northgate 69, Propel Montour High School 20

Brookville Tournament=

Brockway 64, St. Joseph’s Prep 62

Warren 62, Brookville 61

Brownsville Tournament=

Brownsville 54, West Greene 44

Yough 48, Chartiers-Houston 45

Butler Tournament=

Butler 88, Youngs. Chaney High School, Ohio 73

Knoch 68, Woodland Hills 50

California Tournament=

Bethlehem Center 58, Avella 40

Charleroi 58, California 56

Canon McMillan Tournament=

Trinity 72, Canon-McMillan 64

Carlisle Tournament=

Carlisle 53, Hempfield 50

Carlynton Tournament=

Carlynton 59, Eden Christian 40

New Brighton 76, Jefferson-Morgan 59

Cheltenham Tournament=

Executive Charter 54, Frankford 51

Conestoga Valley Tournament=

Spring Grove 65, Kutztown 50

Derry Tournament=

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 66, Kiski Area 47

Dubois Central Catholic Tournament=

Johnsonburg 54, Marion Center 43

Punxsutawney 60, Dubois Central Catholic 37

Exeter Tournament=

Conrad Weiser 64, Ephrata 50

Exeter 63, Manheim Central 47

Fairview Tournament=

Erie 64, Fairview 23

Harbor Creek 53, West Middlesex 30

Freeport Tournament=

Mars 72, Burrell 26

Shaler 63, Freeport 38

Geibel Catholic Tournament=

Carmichaels 77, Mapletown 38

Geibel Catholic 63, Riverview 61

Germantown Friends Tournament=

Gratz 51, Germantown Friends 33

Gettysburg Tournament=

Gettysburg 56, New Oxford 51

Hamburg Tournament=

Annville-Cleona 53, Northern Lehigh 50

Brandywine Heights 44, Hamburg 39

Hanover Tournament=

Hanover 43, Biglerville 28

Hatboro Horsham Tournament=

Upper Darby 60, William Tennent 49

Haverford Tournament=

Haverford 54, Academy of the New Church 44

Hempfield Tournament=

Greensburg Salem 54, Franklin Regional 51

McKeesport 68, Jeannette 49

North Allegheny 61, Hempfield Area 58

Penn-Trafford 76, Belle Vernon 71

Hershey Tournament=

Allentown Allen 64, Hershey 33

Cumberland Valley 59, North Penn 49

Highlands Tournament=

Highlands 78, Gateway 56

Imani Christian Academy 59, Armstrong 41

Homer-Center Tournament=

Bishop Canevin 59, Juniata Valley 14

Indiana Tournament=

Hollidaysburg 72, Indiana 39

James Buchanan Tournament=

Greencastle Antrim 61, James Buchanan 41

Keystone Oaks Tournament=

Keystone Oaks 62, Steel Valley 54

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 79, Brashear 60

Keystone Tournament=

Dubois 66, St. Marys 45

Keystone 53, Clarion 25

Lancaster Country Day Tournament=

Lancaster Country Day 78, West Shore 58

Laurel Highlands Tournament=

Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 46

Uniontown 60, Albert Gallatin 52

Laurel Tournament=

Elwood City Riverside 54, Wilmington 52

Laurel 74, Mercer 42

Lebanon Tournament=

Cedar Crest 59, ELCO 55

Lebanon 70, Red Land 49

Leechburg Tournament=

Apollo-Ridge 45, Winchester Thurston 33

Saltsburg 63, Leechburg 15

Lincoln Park Hall of Fame=

Beaver Falls 55, Blackhawk 42

Lincoln Park Charter 76, Hickory 63

Penn Hills 66, Pine-Richland 65

Quaker Valley 68, Sharpsville 44

Sto-Rox 55, Sewickley Academy Panthers 44

Manheim Township Tournament=

Central York 56, Manheim Township 26

Hazleton Area 78, Elizabethtown 65

McGuffey Tournament=

Fort Cherry 66, Burgettstown Ms/hs 51

McGuffey 47, Waynesburg Central 36

Meadville Township Tournament=

Union City 66, Iroquois 54

Mohawk Tournament=

Ellwood City 76, E. Palestine, Ohio 40

Hopewell 49, Mohawk 24

Union Area 60, Bethlehem Freedom 56

Montgomery County Tournament=

West Chester Rustin 53, La Salle 39

Wissahickon 66, Germantown Academy 59, OT

Mount Lebanon Tournament=

Montour 65, Pittsburgh Obama 56

Mount Pleasant Tournament=

Norwin 59, Mount Pleasant 47

Ringgold 79, Southmoreland 44

Neshannock Tournament=

Neshannock 68, Beaver Area 60

Shenango 75, Mercyhurst Prep 73

New Castle Tournament=

New Castle 71, Sharon 51

North Hills Tournament=

Fox Chapel 55, Bethel Park 48

Hampton 71, North Hills 51

Northern Cambria Tournament=

Saegertown 58, Northern Cambria 51, OT

Notre Dame Green Pond Tournament=

Pocono Mountain West 64, Notre Dame-Green Pond 62

Octorara Tournament=

Muhlenberg 77, Oxford 25

Octorara 68, Avon Grove 41

Phoenixville Tournament=

Collegium Charter School 67, Kennett 51

Harriton 63, Phoenixville 51

Pottsgrove Tournament=

Holy Ghost Prep 54, Pottstown 45

Redbank Valley Tournament=

Slippery Rock 54, Redbank Valley 38

Rocky Grove Tournament=

Cranberry 68, Venango 32

Titusville 56, Rocky Grove 47

Scholastic Play By Play Classic=

Archbishop Carroll 48, Pennsbury 34

Lower Merion 61, Abington 55

Methacton 69, Malvern Prep 60

Neumann-Goretti 64, Westtown 59

Serra Catholic Tournament=

Propel Andrew Street 58, East Allegheny 56

Serra Catholic 49, Shady Side Academy 46

Shamokin Tournament=

Lewisburg 60, Shenandoah Valley 35

Shamokin 62, Mahanoy Area 59

SOL-PAC Tip-Off Tournament=

Central Bucks South 61, Perkiomen Valley 47

Central Bucks West 56, Spring-Ford 53

Souderton Tournament=

Lansdale Catholic 48, Council Rock North 46

Souderton 58, Christopher Dock 49

South Park Tournament=

Cornell 76, Frazier 56

South Fayette 61, South Park 60

South Side Beaver Tournament=

West Allegheny 77, Western Beaver 61

Springdale Tournament=

Avonworth 64, Quigley Catholic 53

Springfield Township Tournament=

New Foundations 62, Springfield Montco 49

Phil-Montgomery Christian 43, Jenkintown 21

St Joseph Tournament=

Deer Lakes 60, St. Joseph 24

State College Tournament=

Pittsburgh North Catholic 81, Bishop Shanahan 54

West Chester East 74, State College 60

Sullivan County Tournament=

MMI Prep 54, Meadowbrook Christian 31

Sun Valley Tournament=

Haverford 52, Sun Valley 43

Tennessee Deaf Classic=

Indiana Deaf, Ind. 65, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 18

Tri-Valley Tournament=

Mount Carmel 58, Tri-Valley 38

Pottsville Nativity 47, Daniel Boone 37

Tulpehocken Tournament=

Tulpehocken 44, West Perry 35

Twin Valley Tournament=

Great Valley 46, Garden Spot 37

Owen J Roberts 61, Twin Valley 45

Union Tournament=

Moniteau 59, Commodore Perry 31

Union 85, Maplewood 61

Upper Moreland Tournament=

Upper Merion 66, Upper Perkiomen 56

Upper Moreland 57, New Hope-Solebury 43

Upper St Clair Tournament=

Chartiers Valley 77, Seneca Valley 72

Upper St. Clair 74, Allderdice 61

Wallenpaupack Tournament=

Stroudsburg 85, East Stroudsburg North 45

Wallenpaupack 46, Monticello, N.Y. 44

West Mifflin Tournament=

South Allegheny 63, Elizabeth Forward 35

West Mifflin 53, Monessen 48

William Penn Tournament=

Reading 48, Overbrook 47

York 64, Williamsport 51

York Tournament=

Dallastown Area 69, York Suburban 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 59, Harriton 28

Antietam 60, Octorara 38

Archbishop Ryan 53, Nazareth Academy 41

Armstrong 48, Butler 46

Avonworth 52, Riverview 23

Bellwood-Antis 66, Tyrone 40

Benton 48, Wellsboro 43

Bentworth 24, Geibel Catholic 15

Blackhawk 64, Trinity 58

Brandywine Heights 44, Hamburg 39

Brownsville 39, Chartiers-Houston 26

Burgettstown 52, Avella 36

California 57, Frazier 20

Camp Hill Trinity 48, York Catholic 44

Carlynton 50, Fox Chapel 48

Central Martinsburg 50, Bradford 35

Central York 56, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40

Chambersburg 66, Waynesboro 24

Charleroi 51, Carmichaels 24

Cheltenham 69, Philadelphia George Washington 22

Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 31

Council Rock South 53, Coatesville 42

Delaware Valley 39, Pocono Mountain East 33

Elizabethtown 44, Donegal 34

Emmaus 51, Northwestern Lehigh 46

Ephrata 56, Milton Hershey 23

Erie 67, Meadville 46

Fairfield 33, Millersburg 26

Farrell 54, Oil City 13

Forest Hills 64, Juniata Valley 59

Fort Cherry 59, Cornell 8

Fort Leboeuf 48, Rocky Grove 22

Friends Central 57, Episcopal Academy 40

General McLane 64, North East 36

Germantown Academy 56, Westtown 36

Gettysburg 47, Downingtown East 43

Glendale 60, Blacklick Valley 55

Governor Mifflin 38, Warwick 32

Great Valley 51, Avon Grove 35

Greater Latrobe 73, Blairsville 61

Hanover 35, Harrisburg Christian 33

Harbor Creek 61, Girard 32

Hempfield Area 60, Keystone 38

Highlands 38, St. Joseph 35

Hughesville 49, Milton 25

Interboro 37, Mastery Charter North 34

Knoch 51, West Shamokin 49

Lancaster McCaskey 43, Red Land 37

Lansdale Catholic 58, Kennett 41

Lehighton 47, Saucon Valley 42

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 36, Archbishop Wood 33

Lower Moreland 76, Chester 60

Manheim Township 67, Northeastern 54

Maplewood 60, Salamanca, N.Y. 15

Mars 63, Slippery Rock 57

Mastery Charter North 67, Hatboro-Horsham 54

McGuffey 57, Mapletown 10

Mechanicsburg 45, Manheim Central 39

Mercyhurst Prep 52, Warren 40

Merion Mercy 45, St. Hubert’s 37

Methacton 54, Ridley 40

Mifflin County 60, Williamsport 47

Moon 69, Mohawk 44

Mount Carmel 48, Bloomsburg 37

North Hills 48, Pittsburgh Obama 46

North Penn-Mansfield 44, Cowanesque Valley 19

Northampton 59, Owen J Roberts 51

Northern Lebanon 41, Palmyra 29

Northwest Area 46, Muncy 28

Northwestern 51, Seneca 42

Old Forge 65, Mountain View 27

Palumbo 58, Dobbins/Randolph 28

Panther Valley 72, Columbia-Montour 20

Penn Charter 68, Shipley 44

Penncrest 42, Academy Park 36

Penns Manor 72, Hollidaysburg 67

Pennsbury 37, New Hope-Solebury 27

Philadelphia Central 51, Prep Charter 41, OT

Plum 51, Aliquippa 36

Portage Area 73, Penn Cambria 47

Portersville Christian 56, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 22

Pottsville Nativity 51, Shenandoah Valley 35

Punxsutawney 57, Indiana 53, OT

Quaker Valley 34, Upper St. Clair 24

Quakertown 60, Oley Valley 26

Richland 75, Claysburg-Kimmel 48

Rochester 49, Erie McDowell 45

Schuylkill Valley 61, Columbia 55

Selinsgrove 53, Wyalusing 31

Seneca Valley 51, Hampton 32

Shamokin 49, Line Mountain 19

Solanco 49, Hempfield 39

Southern Columbia 54, Central Columbia 50

Spring Grove 55, Cedar Crest 41

St. Basil 36, Souderton 20

Steel Valley 48, Northgate 46

Strath Haven 45, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 25

Susquehanna Township 45, Middletown 39

Tamaqua 57, East Stroudsburg South 39

Towanda 64, Blue Ridge 25

Tri-Valley 43, Annville-Cleona 27

Upper Moreland 62, Bristol 27

Villa Maria 42, Archmere Academy, Del. 37

Washington 51, Waynesburg Central 41

Wellsville, N.Y. 38, Northern Potter 20

West Middlesex 72, Cambridge Springs 45

West Mifflin 55, Brentwood 41

Winchester Thurston 31, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 20

Wyomissing 64, Marian Catholic 61

Abington Tournament=

Bethlehem Catholic 64, Springfield Delco 50

Central Bucks West 41, Abington 33

Ambridge Tournament=

Neshannock 69, Quigley Catholic 31

Pine-Richland 49, Ambridge 30

Shaler 65, West Allegheny 3

Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament=

Baldwin 66, Elizabeth Forward 24

Peters Township 57, Thomas Jefferson 45

Woodland Hills 52, South Park 32

Central Bucks South Tournament=

Gwynedd Mercy 53, Central Bucks South 36

Neshaminy 52, Central Bucks East 44

East Juniata Tournament=

Juniata 50, Bellefonte 32

Greensburg Salem Tournament=

Greensburg Salem 41, Derry 37

Ligonier Valley 45, Mount Pleasant 23

Laurel Highlands Tournament=

Connellsville 48, Laurel Highlands 19

Franklin Regional 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 34

Gateway 60, Uniontown 25

Leechburg Tournament=

Saltsburg 63, Leechburg 15

Marion Center Tournament=

Bishop Carroll 66, Dubois Central Catholic 28

McKeesport Tournament=

Belle Vernon 61, Sto-Rox 27

McKeesport 53, Penn-Trafford 45

Monessen Tournament=

Monessen 62, Carrick 23

Montour Tournament=

Ellwood City 49, Brashear 29

Montour 53, Ringgold 42

New Castle Tournament=

Elwood City Riverside 58, Shenango 53

New Castle 47, Laurel 34

North Allegheny Tournament=

Bethel Park 54, State College 35

North Allegheny 46, Penn Hills 29

Pennridge Tournament=

Palisades 59, Harry S. Truman 38

Pennridge 65, Southern Lehigh 20

Phoenixville Tournament=

Conestoga 33, Oxford 28

Phoenixville 58, Chester 7

Prep-Villa Tournament=

Cornerstone Prep 69, Bishop Canevin 32

Scholastic Play By Play Classic=

Germantown Academy 56, Westtown 36

Serra Catholic Tournament=

Allderdice 81, South Allegheny 6

Serra Catholic 67, East Allegheny 40

Southmoreland Tournament=

Albert Gallatin 45, Yough 19

Southmoreland 63, Freeport 23

West Greene 74, Burrell 47

Springfield Township Tournament=

Jenkintown 61, Springfield Delco 22

Tulpehocken Tournament=

Pequea Valley 64, Tulpehocken 46

Twin Valley Tournament=

Blue Mountain 57, Lancaster Mennonite 49

Mount St. Joseph 52, Twin Valley 40

Union Tournament=

Ridgway 39, Commodore Perry 23

Union 51, Reynolds 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/