Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 51, Emmaus 33
Academy Park 86, Pottsgrove 50
Allentown Central Catholic 54, Danville 43
Austin 60, Galeton 24
Bethlehem Liberty 72, Quakertown 34
Camp Hill Trinity 92, York Catholic 52
Cardinal O’Hara 70, Wyoming Seminary 55
Central Bucks East 59, Harry S. Truman 42
Cornerstone Prep 71, Archbishop Wood 63
Cowanesque Valley 57, Oswayo 50
Crestwood 87, Lake-Lehman 44
Cristo Rey 88, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Md. 59
Cumberland Christian, N.J. 68, Red Lion Christian 25
Dobbins 69, Hill Freedman 41
Dover, Del. 78, Shipley 61
Dunmore 43, West Scranton 35
Erie Cathedral Prep 70, Mentor Lake Cath., Ohio 62
General McLane 67, Northwestern 36
Governor Mifflin 49, Southern Lehigh 45
Ligonier Valley 66, Kiski Area 47
Mastery Charter North 59, String Theory Schools 54
Northwest Area 71, Bucktail 32
Nueva Esperanza 59, Benjamin Franklin 39
Oliver 80, Conwell Egan 55
Paul Robeson 67, KIPP Dubois 52
Penn Manor 56, Middletown 48
Penncrest 55, Church Farm School 21
Red Lion 58, Mifflin County 40
Sankofa Freedom 67, Valley Forge Baptist 57
Shade 59, Southern Fulton 38
Solebury 72, Life Center Academy, N.J. 63
South Williamsport 55, Montgomery 37
Tacony Academy 72, Calvary Christian 68
The Hill School 72, Penn Charter 63
Warwick 65, Central Dauphin 59
Wellsboro 57, North Penn-Mansfield 54
Western Wayne 51, Hanover Area 43
Allegheny-Clarion Valley Tournament=
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 68, Portersville Christian 36
North East 69, Karns City 46
Aquinas Academy Tournament=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 84, Neighborhood Academy 65
Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament=
Baldwin 51, Seton-LaSalle 48
Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Plum 45
Peters Township 57, Thomas Jefferson 45
Bermudian Springs Tournament=
Camp Hill 89, Northern Lebanon 40
Berwick Tournament=
East Stroudsburg South 50, Selinsgrove 30
Blue Ridge Tournament=
Sayre Area 61, Susquehanna 53
Wyalusing 49, Blue Ridge 36
Brentwood Tournament=
Brentwood 44, Carrick 39
Northgate 69, Propel Montour High School 20
Brookville Tournament=
Brockway 64, St. Joseph’s Prep 62
Warren 62, Brookville 61
Brownsville Tournament=
Brownsville 54, West Greene 44
Yough 48, Chartiers-Houston 45
Butler Tournament=
Butler 88, Youngs. Chaney High School, Ohio 73
Knoch 68, Woodland Hills 50
California Tournament=
Bethlehem Center 58, Avella 40
Charleroi 58, California 56
Canon McMillan Tournament=
Trinity 72, Canon-McMillan 64
Carlisle Tournament=
Carlisle 53, Hempfield 50
Carlynton Tournament=
Carlynton 59, Eden Christian 40
New Brighton 76, Jefferson-Morgan 59
Cheltenham Tournament=
Executive Charter 54, Frankford 51
Conestoga Valley Tournament=
Spring Grove 65, Kutztown 50
Derry Tournament=
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 66, Kiski Area 47
Dubois Central Catholic Tournament=
Johnsonburg 54, Marion Center 43
Punxsutawney 60, Dubois Central Catholic 37
Exeter Tournament=
Conrad Weiser 64, Ephrata 50
Exeter 63, Manheim Central 47
Fairview Tournament=
Erie 64, Fairview 23
Harbor Creek 53, West Middlesex 30
Freeport Tournament=
Mars 72, Burrell 26
Shaler 63, Freeport 38
Geibel Catholic Tournament=
Carmichaels 77, Mapletown 38
Geibel Catholic 63, Riverview 61
Germantown Friends Tournament=
Gratz 51, Germantown Friends 33
Gettysburg Tournament=
Gettysburg 56, New Oxford 51
Hamburg Tournament=
Annville-Cleona 53, Northern Lehigh 50
Brandywine Heights 44, Hamburg 39
Hanover Tournament=
Hanover 43, Biglerville 28
Hatboro Horsham Tournament=
Upper Darby 60, William Tennent 49
Haverford Tournament=
Haverford 54, Academy of the New Church 44
Hempfield Tournament=
Greensburg Salem 54, Franklin Regional 51
McKeesport 68, Jeannette 49
North Allegheny 61, Hempfield Area 58
Penn-Trafford 76, Belle Vernon 71
Hershey Tournament=
Allentown Allen 64, Hershey 33
Cumberland Valley 59, North Penn 49
Highlands Tournament=
Highlands 78, Gateway 56
Imani Christian Academy 59, Armstrong 41
Homer-Center Tournament=
Bishop Canevin 59, Juniata Valley 14
Indiana Tournament=
Hollidaysburg 72, Indiana 39
James Buchanan Tournament=
Greencastle Antrim 61, James Buchanan 41
Keystone Oaks Tournament=
Keystone Oaks 62, Steel Valley 54
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 79, Brashear 60
Keystone Tournament=
Dubois 66, St. Marys 45
Keystone 53, Clarion 25
Lancaster Country Day Tournament=
Lancaster Country Day 78, West Shore 58
Laurel Highlands Tournament=
Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 46
Uniontown 60, Albert Gallatin 52
Laurel Tournament=
Elwood City Riverside 54, Wilmington 52
Laurel 74, Mercer 42
Lebanon Tournament=
Cedar Crest 59, ELCO 55
Lebanon 70, Red Land 49
Leechburg Tournament=
Apollo-Ridge 45, Winchester Thurston 33
Saltsburg 63, Leechburg 15
Lincoln Park Hall of Fame=
Beaver Falls 55, Blackhawk 42
Lincoln Park Charter 76, Hickory 63
Penn Hills 66, Pine-Richland 65
Quaker Valley 68, Sharpsville 44
Sto-Rox 55, Sewickley Academy Panthers 44
Manheim Township Tournament=
Central York 56, Manheim Township 26
Hazleton Area 78, Elizabethtown 65
McGuffey Tournament=
Fort Cherry 66, Burgettstown Ms/hs 51
McGuffey 47, Waynesburg Central 36
Meadville Township Tournament=
Union City 66, Iroquois 54
Mohawk Tournament=
Ellwood City 76, E. Palestine, Ohio 40
Hopewell 49, Mohawk 24
Union Area 60, Bethlehem Freedom 56
Montgomery County Tournament=
West Chester Rustin 53, La Salle 39
Wissahickon 66, Germantown Academy 59, OT
Mount Lebanon Tournament=
Montour 65, Pittsburgh Obama 56
Mount Pleasant Tournament=
Norwin 59, Mount Pleasant 47
Ringgold 79, Southmoreland 44
Neshannock Tournament=
Neshannock 68, Beaver Area 60
Shenango 75, Mercyhurst Prep 73
New Castle Tournament=
New Castle 71, Sharon 51
North Hills Tournament=
Fox Chapel 55, Bethel Park 48
Hampton 71, North Hills 51
Northern Cambria Tournament=
Saegertown 58, Northern Cambria 51, OT
Notre Dame Green Pond Tournament=
Pocono Mountain West 64, Notre Dame-Green Pond 62
Octorara Tournament=
Muhlenberg 77, Oxford 25
Octorara 68, Avon Grove 41
Phoenixville Tournament=
Collegium Charter School 67, Kennett 51
Harriton 63, Phoenixville 51
Pottsgrove Tournament=
Holy Ghost Prep 54, Pottstown 45
Redbank Valley Tournament=
Slippery Rock 54, Redbank Valley 38
Rocky Grove Tournament=
Cranberry 68, Venango 32
Titusville 56, Rocky Grove 47
Scholastic Play By Play Classic=
Archbishop Carroll 48, Pennsbury 34
Lower Merion 61, Abington 55
Methacton 69, Malvern Prep 60
Neumann-Goretti 64, Westtown 59
Serra Catholic Tournament=
Propel Andrew Street 58, East Allegheny 56
Serra Catholic 49, Shady Side Academy 46
Shamokin Tournament=
Lewisburg 60, Shenandoah Valley 35
Shamokin 62, Mahanoy Area 59
SOL-PAC Tip-Off Tournament=
Central Bucks South 61, Perkiomen Valley 47
Central Bucks West 56, Spring-Ford 53
Souderton Tournament=
Lansdale Catholic 48, Council Rock North 46
Souderton 58, Christopher Dock 49
South Park Tournament=
Cornell 76, Frazier 56
South Fayette 61, South Park 60
South Side Beaver Tournament=
West Allegheny 77, Western Beaver 61
Springdale Tournament=
Avonworth 64, Quigley Catholic 53
Springfield Township Tournament=
New Foundations 62, Springfield Montco 49
Phil-Montgomery Christian 43, Jenkintown 21
St Joseph Tournament=
Deer Lakes 60, St. Joseph 24
State College Tournament=
Pittsburgh North Catholic 81, Bishop Shanahan 54
West Chester East 74, State College 60
Sullivan County Tournament=
MMI Prep 54, Meadowbrook Christian 31
Sun Valley Tournament=
Haverford 52, Sun Valley 43
Tennessee Deaf Classic=
Indiana Deaf, Ind. 65, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 18
Tri-Valley Tournament=
Mount Carmel 58, Tri-Valley 38
Pottsville Nativity 47, Daniel Boone 37
Tulpehocken Tournament=
Tulpehocken 44, West Perry 35
Twin Valley Tournament=
Great Valley 46, Garden Spot 37
Owen J Roberts 61, Twin Valley 45
Union Tournament=
Moniteau 59, Commodore Perry 31
Union 85, Maplewood 61
Upper Moreland Tournament=
Upper Merion 66, Upper Perkiomen 56
Upper Moreland 57, New Hope-Solebury 43
Upper St Clair Tournament=
Chartiers Valley 77, Seneca Valley 72
Upper St. Clair 74, Allderdice 61
Wallenpaupack Tournament=
Stroudsburg 85, East Stroudsburg North 45
Wallenpaupack 46, Monticello, N.Y. 44
West Mifflin Tournament=
South Allegheny 63, Elizabeth Forward 35
West Mifflin 53, Monessen 48
William Penn Tournament=
Reading 48, Overbrook 47
York 64, Williamsport 51
York Tournament=
Dallastown Area 69, York Suburban 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 59, Harriton 28
Antietam 60, Octorara 38
Archbishop Ryan 53, Nazareth Academy 41
Armstrong 48, Butler 46
Avonworth 52, Riverview 23
Bellwood-Antis 66, Tyrone 40
Benton 48, Wellsboro 43
Bentworth 24, Geibel Catholic 15
Blackhawk 64, Trinity 58
Brandywine Heights 44, Hamburg 39
Brownsville 39, Chartiers-Houston 26
Burgettstown 52, Avella 36
California 57, Frazier 20
Camp Hill Trinity 48, York Catholic 44
Carlynton 50, Fox Chapel 48
Central Martinsburg 50, Bradford 35
Central York 56, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40
Chambersburg 66, Waynesboro 24
Charleroi 51, Carmichaels 24
Cheltenham 69, Philadelphia George Washington 22
Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 31
Council Rock South 53, Coatesville 42
Delaware Valley 39, Pocono Mountain East 33
Elizabethtown 44, Donegal 34
Emmaus 51, Northwestern Lehigh 46
Ephrata 56, Milton Hershey 23
Erie 67, Meadville 46
Fairfield 33, Millersburg 26
Farrell 54, Oil City 13
Forest Hills 64, Juniata Valley 59
Fort Cherry 59, Cornell 8
Fort Leboeuf 48, Rocky Grove 22
Friends Central 57, Episcopal Academy 40
General McLane 64, North East 36
Germantown Academy 56, Westtown 36
Gettysburg 47, Downingtown East 43
Glendale 60, Blacklick Valley 55
Governor Mifflin 38, Warwick 32
Great Valley 51, Avon Grove 35
Greater Latrobe 73, Blairsville 61
Hanover 35, Harrisburg Christian 33
Harbor Creek 61, Girard 32
Hempfield Area 60, Keystone 38
Highlands 38, St. Joseph 35
Hughesville 49, Milton 25
Interboro 37, Mastery Charter North 34
Knoch 51, West Shamokin 49
Lancaster McCaskey 43, Red Land 37
Lansdale Catholic 58, Kennett 41
Lehighton 47, Saucon Valley 42
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 36, Archbishop Wood 33
Lower Moreland 76, Chester 60
Manheim Township 67, Northeastern 54
Maplewood 60, Salamanca, N.Y. 15
Mars 63, Slippery Rock 57
Mastery Charter North 67, Hatboro-Horsham 54
McGuffey 57, Mapletown 10
Mechanicsburg 45, Manheim Central 39
Mercyhurst Prep 52, Warren 40
Merion Mercy 45, St. Hubert’s 37
Methacton 54, Ridley 40
Mifflin County 60, Williamsport 47
Moon 69, Mohawk 44
Mount Carmel 48, Bloomsburg 37
North Hills 48, Pittsburgh Obama 46
North Penn-Mansfield 44, Cowanesque Valley 19
Northampton 59, Owen J Roberts 51
Northern Lebanon 41, Palmyra 29
Northwest Area 46, Muncy 28
Northwestern 51, Seneca 42
Old Forge 65, Mountain View 27
Palumbo 58, Dobbins/Randolph 28
Panther Valley 72, Columbia-Montour 20
Penn Charter 68, Shipley 44
Penncrest 42, Academy Park 36
Penns Manor 72, Hollidaysburg 67
Pennsbury 37, New Hope-Solebury 27
Philadelphia Central 51, Prep Charter 41, OT
Plum 51, Aliquippa 36
Portage Area 73, Penn Cambria 47
Portersville Christian 56, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 22
Pottsville Nativity 51, Shenandoah Valley 35
Punxsutawney 57, Indiana 53, OT
Quaker Valley 34, Upper St. Clair 24
Quakertown 60, Oley Valley 26
Richland 75, Claysburg-Kimmel 48
Rochester 49, Erie McDowell 45
Schuylkill Valley 61, Columbia 55
Selinsgrove 53, Wyalusing 31
Seneca Valley 51, Hampton 32
Shamokin 49, Line Mountain 19
Solanco 49, Hempfield 39
Southern Columbia 54, Central Columbia 50
Spring Grove 55, Cedar Crest 41
St. Basil 36, Souderton 20
Steel Valley 48, Northgate 46
Strath Haven 45, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 25
Susquehanna Township 45, Middletown 39
Tamaqua 57, East Stroudsburg South 39
Towanda 64, Blue Ridge 25
Tri-Valley 43, Annville-Cleona 27
Upper Moreland 62, Bristol 27
Villa Maria 42, Archmere Academy, Del. 37
Washington 51, Waynesburg Central 41
Wellsville, N.Y. 38, Northern Potter 20
West Middlesex 72, Cambridge Springs 45
West Mifflin 55, Brentwood 41
Winchester Thurston 31, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 20
Wyomissing 64, Marian Catholic 61
Abington Tournament=
Bethlehem Catholic 64, Springfield Delco 50
Central Bucks West 41, Abington 33
Ambridge Tournament=
Neshannock 69, Quigley Catholic 31
Pine-Richland 49, Ambridge 30
Shaler 65, West Allegheny 3
Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament=
Baldwin 66, Elizabeth Forward 24
Peters Township 57, Thomas Jefferson 45
Woodland Hills 52, South Park 32
Central Bucks South Tournament=
Gwynedd Mercy 53, Central Bucks South 36
Neshaminy 52, Central Bucks East 44
East Juniata Tournament=
Juniata 50, Bellefonte 32
Greensburg Salem Tournament=
Greensburg Salem 41, Derry 37
Ligonier Valley 45, Mount Pleasant 23
Laurel Highlands Tournament=
Connellsville 48, Laurel Highlands 19
Franklin Regional 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 34
Gateway 60, Uniontown 25
Leechburg Tournament=
Saltsburg 63, Leechburg 15
Marion Center Tournament=
Bishop Carroll 66, Dubois Central Catholic 28
McKeesport Tournament=
Belle Vernon 61, Sto-Rox 27
McKeesport 53, Penn-Trafford 45
Monessen Tournament=
Monessen 62, Carrick 23
Montour Tournament=
Ellwood City 49, Brashear 29
Montour 53, Ringgold 42
New Castle Tournament=
Elwood City Riverside 58, Shenango 53
New Castle 47, Laurel 34
North Allegheny Tournament=
Bethel Park 54, State College 35
North Allegheny 46, Penn Hills 29
Pennridge Tournament=
Palisades 59, Harry S. Truman 38
Pennridge 65, Southern Lehigh 20
Phoenixville Tournament=
Conestoga 33, Oxford 28
Phoenixville 58, Chester 7
Prep-Villa Tournament=
Cornerstone Prep 69, Bishop Canevin 32
Scholastic Play By Play Classic=
Germantown Academy 56, Westtown 36
Serra Catholic Tournament=
Allderdice 81, South Allegheny 6
Serra Catholic 67, East Allegheny 40
Southmoreland Tournament=
Albert Gallatin 45, Yough 19
Southmoreland 63, Freeport 23
West Greene 74, Burrell 47
Springfield Township Tournament=
Jenkintown 61, Springfield Delco 22
Tulpehocken Tournament=
Pequea Valley 64, Tulpehocken 46
Twin Valley Tournament=
Blue Mountain 57, Lancaster Mennonite 49
Mount St. Joseph 52, Twin Valley 40
Union Tournament=
Ridgway 39, Commodore Perry 23
Union 51, Reynolds 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/