Louisiana Tech, Miami set for Independence Bowl matchup

Sports
Associated Press0

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana Tech (9-3, Conference USA) vs. Miami (6-6, Atlantic Coast) , Dec. 26, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

LOCATION: Shreveport, Louisiana.

TOP PLAYERS

Louisiana Tech: QB J’Mar Smith, 2,814 yards, 17 touchdowns, four interceptions.

Miami: LB Shaquille Quarterman, 96 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss.

NOTABLE

Louisiana Tech: Has won its last five bowl games. Averaging 34 points and 445 yards per game. Played in only tie in Independence Bowl against Maryland.

Miami:

LAST TIME

Miami 48, Louisiana Tech 0, (Sept. 18, 2004)

BOWL HISTORY

Louisiana Tech: Fifth appearance in the Independence Bowl, sixth straight season in the postseason.

Miami: Second appearance in the Independence Bowl, seventh consecutive postseason appearance.

___

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

No. 15 Memphis tabs Silverfield as Tigers’ interim coach

Associated Press

Hefner becomes Mets pitching coach, Meulens bench coach

Associated Press

Ryan to OZ leads Falcons to another rout of Panthers, 40-20

Associated Press