Heat beat Bulls 110-105 for 10th straight home victory

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 27 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Miami Heat held off the Chicago Bulls 110-105 on Sunday night to improve to 10-0 at home this season.

Herro made three 3’s in overtime and another with 7.1 seconds left in regulation just to help the Heat get into the extra session. His last 3-pointer gave Miami a three-point lead — its biggest of the game to that point, after the Heat slogged uphill most of the way.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for the Heat, going 17 for 21 from the foul line. Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which also got 18 from Kendrick Nunn.

Lauri Markkanen had 13 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Bulls, who got 18 from Zach LaVine and 16 from Kris Dunn. Markkanen missed a potentially game-tying corner 3-pointer with about 1.5 seconds left in overtime, Coby White fouled Herro on the rebound, and the rookie guard made a pair of free throws to seal the win.

It was tied at 97-97 after regulation, after the lead changed hands four times in the final 84 seconds.

76ERS 110, RAPTORS 104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 26 points and rookie Matisse Thybulle had a career-high 20 points, including a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left, to lead Philadelphia past Toronto for its 12th straight home win.

Ben Simmons had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Sixers remained unbeaten at home this season.

Kyle Lowry, playing in his second game after missing 11 in a row due to a broken left thumb, scored 26 points, and OG Anunoby had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. The defending champion Raptors have lost three in a row.

Joel Embiid returned from a one-game absence due to a hip injury, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds. Embiid was benched with 2:08 remaining after committing turnovers on three straight Philadelphia possessions that turned a seemingly easy victory into a tight one. He had seven of Philadelphia’s 17 turnovers.

The Raptors, who trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, got as close as five before Thybulle’s two free throws with 26.3 seconds left sealed the deal.

CLIPPERS 135, WIZARDS 119

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 11 rebounds and Los Angeles bounced back from its worst loss of the season with a win over Washington.

Paul George scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell had nine of his 20 in the fourth quarter for the Clippers, who improved to 4-6 away from home two games into their six-game trip.

The victory came two days after Los Angeles opened the trip with a 119-91 loss at Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee.

Washington’s bench kept the game competitive for more than three quarters. Davis Bertans tied his season-high with 25 points, including six 3-pointers. Troy Brown Jr. scored a career-high 20 points.

Bradley Beal’s 20 points were the most by a Washington starter and came off a difficult 5-for-18 shooting night.

