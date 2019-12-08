Boston College, Cincinnati meet in Birmingham Bowl

No. 23 Cincinnati (10-3, American Athletic Conference) vs Boston College (8-4, Atlantic Coast), Jan. 2, 3 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Birmingham, Ala.

TOP PLAYERS

Cincinnati: QB Desmond Ridder, 2,069 passing yards, 17 TDs, 545 rushing yards, 2 TDs.

Boston College: : RB AJ Dillon, 1,685 yards, 14 TDs.

NOTABLE

Cincinnati: All three losses have come to teams playing in the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six with one loss at Ohio State and losses in back-to-back games at Memphis. American Athletic Conference East Division winner.

Boston College: Led by interim head coach/WRs coach Rich Gunnell. Dillon is third nationally in rushing yards and has a BC-record 4,382 career yards.

LAST TIME

Cincinnati 24, Boston College 6. (Sept. 27, 1997)

BOWL HISTORY

Cincinnati: Second appearance in a Birmingham Bowl, 9-9 in bowl games.

Boston College: First appearance in Birmingham Bowl, sixth bowl in seven seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25