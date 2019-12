Saturday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST

Saturday Time Schedule

NBA

New Orleans at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Top 25

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Baylor, Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon.

No. 16 Memphis vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, AAC championship, 3:30 p.m.

No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawaii, MWC championship, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship, Noon.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men’s Top 25

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 20 Colorado, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Maryland vs. Illinois, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Ohio State vs. Penn State, Noon

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Arizona at No. 18 Baylor, Noon

No. 13 Oregon vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Memphis at UAB, 5:30 p.m.

No. 23 Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Butler vs. Florida, Noon

No. 25 Utah State vs. Fresno State, 6 p.m.

Women’s Top 25

No. 6 South Carolina at Temple, 3 p.m.

No. 11 UCLA at Cal State Northridge, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Indiana vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 16 DePaul at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Arizona at UTEP, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Arkansas vs. Kansas State, 3 p.m.

No. 25 LSU at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.