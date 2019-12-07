Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 74, McHenry 61

Crystal Lake Central 57, Burlington Central 54

Dakota 53, Shullsburg, Wis. 30

Dundee-Crown 61, Prairie Ridge 48

Eisenhower 42, Springfield 39

Elmwood Park 68, Walther Christian Academy 45

Hampshire 68, Crystal Lake South 64

Leyden 61, Elk Grove 33

Schaumburg 48, Huntley 40

Tuscola 61, Okaw Valley 58

Valmeyer 78, Centralia Christ Our Rock 42

Wauconda 68, Grant 52

Capital City Tournament=

Breese Mater Dei 66, Riverton 61

New Berlin 57, Warrensburg-Latham 32

Carlyle Tournament=

Fifth=

Carlyle 39, Greenville 30

Seventh=

Flora 53, Hillsboro 46

Chicago Elite Tournament=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 84, Pace Academy, Ga. 54

Du Quoin Tournament=

Carmi White County 45, Red Bud 37

Massac County 67, Cairo 51

Goreville Tournament=

Hamilton County 57, Johnston City 31

Hall Tournament=

Kewanee 85, St. Bede 35

Marion Tournament=

Centralia 75, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 60

Trico/Murphysboro Tournament=

Fifth=

Lovejoy 66, Steeleville 61

Seventh=

North County Tech, Mo. 61, Galatia 52

Willard Classic=

Quest Academy 63, Fort Scott, Kan. 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 75, Tri-County 67

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41, Concord (Triopia) 31

Benton 46, Massac County 33

Buffalo Tri-City 63, Pawnee 12

Carbondale 63, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 39

Carmel 38, Glenbard West 30

Cary-Grove 38, Conant 24

Centralia Christ Our Rock 43, Valmeyer 14

Chester 58, Sesser-Valier 39

DePaul College Prep 76, Niles North 65

Evanston Township 65, Beaver Dam, Wis. 57, 2OT

Galesburg 63, East Moline United 44

Geneseo 61, Rock Island 56

Geneva 63, Wheaton Warrenville South 38

Hampshire 46, Stockton 43, OT

Hersey 68, Bartlett 59

Indpls N. Central, Ind. 71, Bolingbrook 64

Kenosha Christian Life, Wis. 40, Westlake 31

Lake Park 56, Batavia 53

Lisle (Benet Academy) 59, Lincoln Way West 54

Marist 57, Lake Forest 53

Mattoon 56, Marshall 37

Mendota 44, Princeton 32

Moline 46, Rock Island Alleman 21

Montini 41, Maine West 40

Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 86, Whitney Young 47

Mt. Zion 62, Pana 56, OT

Nashville 33, Greenville 30

Nazareth 48, Lake Zurich 41

Normal Community 52, Peoria (H.S.) 35

North-Mac 40, Nokomis 32

Princeville 62, Farmington 49

Rockford Guilford 61, Rochelle 24

Rockridge 55, Monmouth United 41

South Elgin 64, Schaumburg 52

St. Charles East 44, Glenbard North 29

St. Charles North 46, Wheaton North 36

Stevenson 64, Elk Grove 40

Waubonsie Valley 58, Aurora (East) 41

Crete-Monee Shootout=

Hyde Park 66, Bowman Academy, Ind. 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/