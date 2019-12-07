Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 74, McHenry 61
Crystal Lake Central 57, Burlington Central 54
Dakota 53, Shullsburg, Wis. 30
Dundee-Crown 61, Prairie Ridge 48
Eisenhower 42, Springfield 39
Elmwood Park 68, Walther Christian Academy 45
Hampshire 68, Crystal Lake South 64
Leyden 61, Elk Grove 33
Schaumburg 48, Huntley 40
Tuscola 61, Okaw Valley 58
Valmeyer 78, Centralia Christ Our Rock 42
Wauconda 68, Grant 52
Capital City Tournament=
Breese Mater Dei 66, Riverton 61
New Berlin 57, Warrensburg-Latham 32
Carlyle Tournament=
Fifth=
Carlyle 39, Greenville 30
Seventh=
Flora 53, Hillsboro 46
Chicago Elite Tournament=
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 84, Pace Academy, Ga. 54
Du Quoin Tournament=
Carmi White County 45, Red Bud 37
Massac County 67, Cairo 51
Goreville Tournament=
Hamilton County 57, Johnston City 31
Hall Tournament=
Kewanee 85, St. Bede 35
Marion Tournament=
Centralia 75, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 60
Trico/Murphysboro Tournament=
Fifth=
Lovejoy 66, Steeleville 61
Seventh=
North County Tech, Mo. 61, Galatia 52
Willard Classic=
Quest Academy 63, Fort Scott, Kan. 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 75, Tri-County 67
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41, Concord (Triopia) 31
Benton 46, Massac County 33
Buffalo Tri-City 63, Pawnee 12
Carbondale 63, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 39
Carmel 38, Glenbard West 30
Cary-Grove 38, Conant 24
Centralia Christ Our Rock 43, Valmeyer 14
Chester 58, Sesser-Valier 39
DePaul College Prep 76, Niles North 65
Evanston Township 65, Beaver Dam, Wis. 57, 2OT
Galesburg 63, East Moline United 44
Geneseo 61, Rock Island 56
Geneva 63, Wheaton Warrenville South 38
Hampshire 46, Stockton 43, OT
Hersey 68, Bartlett 59
Indpls N. Central, Ind. 71, Bolingbrook 64
Kenosha Christian Life, Wis. 40, Westlake 31
Lake Park 56, Batavia 53
Lisle (Benet Academy) 59, Lincoln Way West 54
Marist 57, Lake Forest 53
Mattoon 56, Marshall 37
Mendota 44, Princeton 32
Moline 46, Rock Island Alleman 21
Montini 41, Maine West 40
Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 86, Whitney Young 47
Mt. Zion 62, Pana 56, OT
Nashville 33, Greenville 30
Nazareth 48, Lake Zurich 41
Normal Community 52, Peoria (H.S.) 35
North-Mac 40, Nokomis 32
Princeville 62, Farmington 49
Rockford Guilford 61, Rochelle 24
Rockridge 55, Monmouth United 41
South Elgin 64, Schaumburg 52
St. Charles East 44, Glenbard North 29
St. Charles North 46, Wheaton North 36
Stevenson 64, Elk Grove 40
Waubonsie Valley 58, Aurora (East) 41
Crete-Monee Shootout=
Hyde Park 66, Bowman Academy, Ind. 57
___
