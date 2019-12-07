Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 45, Carrollton 29
Amherst Steele 61, Lakewood 32
Anna 36, Russia 22
Antwerp 48, Gorham Fayette 30
Arlington 53, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 33
Ashland Mapleton 40, Greenwich S. Cent. 26
Ashtabula St. John 62, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 28
Aurora 70, Kent Roosevelt 52
Barberton 45, Copley 39
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 84, Lakeside Danbury 24
Batavia 43, Hillsboro 30
Beachwood 52, Ashtabula Lakeside 38
Bellbrook 64, Franklin 26
Bellefontaine 31, Spring. Shawnee 21
Bellevue 75, Sylvania Southview 66
Bellville Clear Fork 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46
Beloit W. Branch 72, Youngs. Boardman 38
Berlin Hiland 79, Sugarcreek Garaway 29
Bethel-Tate 58, W. Union 30
Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Kansas Lakota 20
Bluffton 55, Ottoville 53, OT
Bradford 74, Newton Local 39
Brookfield 45, Campbell Memorial 39
Brooklyn 52, Orwell Grand Valley 45
Brookville 38, New Lebanon Dixie 21
Bryan 75, Maumee 33
Can. Glenoak 49, N. Can. Hoover 38
Cardington-Lincoln 60, Danville 49
Castalia Margaretta 74, Huron 38
Chardon 64, Chagrin Falls Kenston 63
Chesterland W. Geauga 46, Geneva 35
Cin. Indian Hill 60, Cin. Madeira 27
Cin. Mariemont 46, Cin. Wyoming 44
Cin. Oak Hills 55, Middletown 43
Cin. Purcell Marian 50, Seton 47
Cin. Sycamore 60, Fairfield 39
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 52, Mentor Lake Cath. 25
Cle. St. Joseph 47, Gates Mills Gilmour 39
Collins Western Reserve 68, Plymouth 26
Cols. Hartley 63, Day. Ponitz Tech. 20
Cols. Wellington 40, Bellaire St. John 9
Columbia Station Columbia 52, Lorain Clearview 38
Cuyahoga Falls 67, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 32
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56, Chardon NDCL 52
Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Burton Berkshire 16
Dalton 60, Massillon Washington 48
Day. Christian 46, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 18
Delphos St. John’s 59, Convoy Crestview 43
Dover 39, Warsaw River View 37
Doylestown Chippewa 61, Rittman 43
Eastlake N. 63, Madison 32
Eaton 48, New Paris National Trail 18
Elida 36, Kalida 32
Elyria Cath. 50, Bay Village Bay 42
Fairfield 73, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43
Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Lima Sr. 31
Frankfort Adena 45, Lees Creek E. Clinton 33
Ft. Loramie 97, Houston 25
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Delaware Christian 41
Greenville 46, Fairborn 32
Grove City Christian 48, Tree of Life 44
Hilliard Darby 37, Groveport-Madison 35
Huber Hts. Wayne 51, Kettering Fairmont 49
Jay Co., Ind. 45, Ft. Recovery 40
John Marshall, W.Va. 53, Lisbon Beaver 50, OT
Kings Mills Kings 68, Cin. Withrow 41
Lebanon 42, Trotwood-Madison 40
Lima Perry 49, Ada 43
Lodi Cloverleaf 38, Streetsboro 32
London 53, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48
London Madison Plains 45, S. Charleston SE 33
Loudonville 84, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35
Loveland 78, Cin. Walnut Hills 67
Lyndhurst Brush 58, Painesville Riverside 43
Macedonia Nordonia 48, Hudson 45
Manchester 59, Portsmouth Clay 38
Martins Ferry 63, Hannibal River 45
Mason 68, Hamilton 40
Massillon Jackson 55, Austintown Fitch 26
Massillon Tuslaw 43, Canal Fulton Northwest 29
Mayfield 59, Willoughby S. 42
McComb 56, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 23
McDonald 48, Warren Champion 43
Medina 67, Solon 59
Medina Buckeye 59, Fairview 31
Medina Highland 59, Richfield Revere 50
Mentor 58, Brunswick 37
Milan Edison 49, Oak Harbor 43
Milford 43, Cin. West Clermont 39
Miller City 69, Pandora-Gilboa 28
Millersburg W. Holmes 43, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27
Minerva 38, Can. South 35
Monroeville 41, New London 26
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Bucyrus 24
Mt. Gilead 67, Centerburg 40
Mt. Notre Dame 86, Whitney Young, Ill. 47
Navarre Fairless 32, Orrville 31
New Boston Glenwood 42, Portsmouth 35
New Concord John Glenn 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32
New Knoxville 48, St. Marys Memorial 31
New Riegel 44, Sandusky St. Mary 33
Notre Dame Academy 59, Rocky River Magnificat 31
Oberlin Firelands 72, Sheffield Brookside 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Spencerville 15
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 69, Cols. DeSales 35
Peebles 56, Southeastern 45
Peninsula Woodridge 43, Akr. Springfield 36
Perry 45, Chagrin Falls 28
Plain City Jonathan Alder 89, Spring. Kenton Ridge 31
Portsmouth Notre Dame 65, Chillicothe Huntington 38
Ravenna 45, Mogadore Field 40, OT
Ravenna SE 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 37
Reading 54, Cin. Finneytown 36
Rocky River 64, Parma 53
STVM 44, Youngs. Ursuline 35
Salem 54, Alliance 37
Sandusky Perkins 61, Norwalk 47
Sardinia Eastern Brown 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 31
Seaman N. Adams 60, Oak Hill 47
Sparta Highland 52, Fredericktown 32
Spring. Cath. Cent. 47, Cedarville 30
Springboro 51, Miamisburg 32
Stow-Munroe Falls 43, Wadsworth 22
Sullivan Black River 47, Oberlin 42
Thornville Sheridan 59, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Tipp City Tippecanoe 73, Xenia 36
Tol. Whitmer 51, Delta 49
Union City, Ind. 74, Union City Mississinawa Valley 35
Union Co., Ind. 40, Oxford Talawanda 13
Uniontown Lake 42, Green 36
Vandalia Butler 48, Riverside Stebbins 16
Vanlue 39, Tol. Maumee Valley 30
Versailles 48, Casstown Miami E. 37
W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Cin. Colerain 38
W. Liberty-Salem 64, Spring. NE 12
Warren Harding 49, Newton Falls 28
Warren Howland 62, Niles McKinley 41
Warrensville Hts. 79, Bedford 0
Washington C.H. 39, Minford 36
Waynesville 62, Day. Northridge 11
Wellington 45, LaGrange Keystone 15
Westerville N. 47, Cols. Watterson 40
Westlake 70, N. Olmsted 30
Wheelersburg 51, Chesapeake 27
Willard 95, Port Clinton 24
Williamsport Westfall 52, Greenfield McClain 48
Wooster 64, Ashland 28
Youngs. Mooney 57, Youngs. Chaney High School 9
Zanesville 67, Coshocton 23
Zanesville Maysville 76, Logan 42
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, Malvern 21
Hoops 4 Harvest=
Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 66, Cols. Africentric 25
Joe Siegferth Classic=
Akr. Buchtel 60, Akr. Manchester 44
TVC Turn It Gold Classic=
Albany Alexander 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 32
McArthur Vinton County 65, Bidwell River Valley 34
Nelsonville-York 62, Wellston 36
Pomeroy Meigs 51, Athens 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mechanicsburg vs. N. Lewisburg Triad, ccd.
___
