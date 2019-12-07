Philadelphia hosts Cleveland after Embiid’s 26-21 outing

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Joel Embiid’s 26-point, 21-rebound performance in the 76ers’ 119-113 loss to the Wizards.

The 76ers are 10-3 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is sixth in the league with 26 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.5.

The Cavaliers are 4-14 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 114-95 in the last matchup on Nov. 17. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 27 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is shooting 54.4 percent and averaging 13.2 points. Harris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 18.1 points and has added 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Darius Garland has averaged 12.7 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 101.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 49.5 percent shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 108 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Josh Richardson: out (hamstring), Joel Embiid: out (hip).

Cavaliers Injuries: Kevin Love: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.