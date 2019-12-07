Olaniyi sparks Stony Brook to 79-63 victory over Brown

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points and Stony Brook rolled to a 79-63 victory over Brown on Saturday.

Olaniyi knocked down 11 of his 15 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Seawolves (6-3). He added seven rebounds and two steals.

Olaniyi had 15 points in the first half as Stony Brook took a 33-27 lead into intermission. Olaniyi hit 5 of 7 shots in the opening 20 minutes, while the rest of his teammates made just 5 of 18 (27%).

Makale Foreman pitched in with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for Stony Brook.

Tamenang Choh topped the Bears (5-4) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Anderson tallied 13 points, seven assists and three steals.

The Seawolves shot 53% from the floor and 56% from 3-point range (14 of 25). Brown shot 36.5% overall and hit just 7 of 26 from distance (27%).

