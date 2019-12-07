Childs scores 23 to carry Bradley past NC A&T 83-52

Sports
Associated Press0

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Elijah Childs had 23 points and nine rebounds as Bradley rolled past NC A&T 83-52 on Saturday.

Stephan Gabriel had 12 points off the bench for Bradley (6-3). Koch Bar added 10 points and eight rebounds. Darrell Brown had 10 points and six assists for the home team.

NC A&T put up just 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyrone Lyons had 17 points for the Aggies (3-7). Fred Cleveland Jr. added 11 points. Ronald Jackson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Bradley faces Maryville (MO) at home on Tuesday. NC A&T faces UTEP next Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Kiffin becomes coach at Ole Miss, steps down at FAU

Associated Press

Maximum Security smokes them in Cigar Mile

Associated Press

Joshua beats Ruiz on points, reclaims heavyweight titles

Associated Press