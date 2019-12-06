Water line work scheduled next week on State Street

ZANESVILLE, Ohio— Crews with Zanesville’s Water Division will be performing scheduled water line maintenance on Tuesday, December 10, on State Street.

The work is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will require closure of the north bound lane on State Street from W. Main Street to Beech Street. North bound motorist are advised to seek other available routes.

South bound traffic lane will not be affected. This scheduled water line maintenance will not affect water service.

Motorist are asked to use caution when driving through work zones and use an alternate route if possible.