No. 24 Michigan women rally to beat Syracuse 84-76 in OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kayla Robbins scored 23 points and No. 24 Michigan rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and beat Syracuse 84-76 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Thursday night.

Naz Hillmon added 16 points for the Wolverines (7-1), who closed out the final three minutes of overtime with a 9-2 run.

Michigan took its first lead in over 20 minutes when Robbins’ layup made it 70-69 with 1:08 to go in the fourth quarter. Amy Dilk made 1 of 2 foul shots with 30 seconds left to push the Wolverines lead to two.

Digna Strautmane tied it with 4 seconds left for the Orange (4-4), sinking a pair of free throws that forced overtime after Robbins came up empty on an attempt to win it at the buzzer.

Strautmane’s 3-pointer with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter made it 65-55 for Syracuse. Strautmane finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 16 points for the Orange.

