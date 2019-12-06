Fundraiser for Garven Family at Muskingum Co. Fairgrounds

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — “My goal is to help get everybody in our community to just help Danielle and her family.”

Ashlee Perry has spent several weeks preparing for Friday night’s fundraiser, a spaghetti dinner and auction, at the Veterans Hall at the Muskingum Co. Fairgrounds.

“The last thing I want on her mind is anything financial at this point. I’ve planned by going to multiple businesses, places in our community, we’ve made tickets, the live auction,” Perry tells WHIZ News.

Perry says there’s been a solid response to their outreach.

“I’ve had five hundred tickets. I did not sell five hundred tickets, but I’ve had a lot of people message me through Facebook or even Messenger and say hey, can we just come to the door? They didn’t get a chance to go buy the tickets, so, you can still get your tickets for $12 at the door or just come for the auctions.”

Perry says at this time, there is no fund set up to help the Garvens. She says anyone wanting to contribute to the family can do so by clicking or tapping here.