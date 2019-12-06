Festival of Trees Auction Goes Live

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There are just 19 days until Christmas and the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is spending the day spreading holiday cheer through the annual Festival of Trees Auction. Phone lines at WHIZ AM 1240 opened this morning at 9 as community members and Christmas fanatics flocked to the Chamber of Commerce to view and bid on trees and their incentives. Bryan Graham, Festival of Trees Bidder, says the event has been a holiday staple in the community for years.

“This has just been a great function—and it’s at Christmastime; it’s a time of giving. Everyone’s have been great incentives for the last 25, 26, 27 years that they’ve had it and we’ve been very active in it. And, it’s just a great event to see the beautiful trees and it’s just kind of that touch that puts you in the spirit of Christmas.”

All proceeds from the Festival of Trees Auction will go towards the Chamber of Commerce to help economic development efforts across Muskingum County in the coming year. Shauna Kelley, Festival of Trees Bidder, says the event helps small businesses in the area.

“I love a lot of the wooden—I love anything wooden; wooden wreaths, wooden trees, everything. But specifically, I love this wreath and it’s just a great event to be a part of. So, we really want to support all of the local businesses because that’s what we are.”

A final tally of proceeds made from this year’s Festival of Trees will be available later tonight.