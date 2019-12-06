County prosecutor pleads guilty amid sex harassment review

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor under investigation over sexual misconduct allegations pleaded guilty Friday to negligent assault.

Sandusky County Prosecutor Timothy Braun agreed to a plea deal that will spare him jail time but force him to resign by the end of June. He also agreed not to seek reelection.

Five women had filed complaints about Braun, accusing him of sexually harassing female employees in the county prosecutor’s office.

Braun did not make a statement during the hearing and left the court without commenting.

Under the plea agreement, Braun will remain as county prosecutor through June, but he isn’t allowed to report to the office. He will be paid until he resigns.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost had called on Braun to resign in October.

The investigation into the misconduct complaints began last spring after personnel files for prosecutor employees went missing.