Chelsea wins appeal at CAS in FIFA transfer ban case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) —

Chelsea won its appeal against a second FIFA transfer ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday, allowing the English club to sign new players in January.

FIFA imposed a one-year ban on Chelsea registering new signings for breaking rules that protect youth players. The club already served one half of the FIFA ban when it was unable to register new players in the off-season.

CAS published its verdict two weeks after an appeal hearing in Lausanne. The ruling was needed before the next European player trading window opens on Jan. 1.

A FIFA investigation ruled the Premier League club violated 150 rules protecting minors involving about 70 players. Chelsea also broke rules prohibiting third-party influence on players.

CAS said Chelsea violated rules in a “significantly smaller” number of cases than FIFA said, and that the violations were less serious than previously judged.

Only the outcome was published Friday, from a single judge who heard the case instead of the usual three-judge panel. CAS said the detailed reasons would be provided to the parties early next year.

CAS also halved the fine that FIFA imposed, so Chelsea will have to pay only 300,000 Swiss francs ($303,000).

Chelsea joined Real Madrid, in a previous case, in winning a reduction to their one-year transfer bans. In separate cases, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid lost appeals against one-year bans.

On the field, the case ended up revitalizing a Chelsea team which is fourth in the Premier League despite being denied the chance to sign expensive and experienced players in the off-season. Coach Frank Lampard promoted homegrown prospects such as forward Tammy Abraham, midfielder Mason Mount and defender Fikayo Tomori. All have played for England this season in European Championship qualifying games.

___

