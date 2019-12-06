Black Vultures a Problem for New Concord

Don’t be alarmed if you hear some loud noises in the Village of New Concord the next couple of weeks.

The village said they’ll be shooting blank rounds at Black Vultures as a harassment technique to encourage the birds to roost in uninhabited areas rather than neighborhoods.

New Concord Officials said the rounds aren’t lethal or dangerous, but are loud.

The rounds will be shot off between 2:30 and 3pm or in the 5:30 to 7pm range.

Anyone with any concerns can contact New Concord Village Hall.

