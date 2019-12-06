FRIDAY 12/6:

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Few Showers. Chilly. High 46

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Colder. Low 22

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Colder. High 40

DISCUSSION:

A mainly cloudy end to the work week across SE Ohio, with a few rain showers, especially around mid-day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s around mid-day as well.

Skies will begin to clear as we head into the overnight, and this will allow temperatures drop into the lower 20s for overnight lows.

Skies will feature more sunshine as we start the weekend, but despite the sunshine, temperatures will be colder, with highs around 40 Saturday afternoon.

As we begin the new week, temperatures will be even warmer, with highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday. Clouds and rain chances will accompany the warmer air. Rain chances will increase Sunday night into Monday.

Monday into early Tuesday rain chances will be the highest, but as the system moves through, colder air will begin to filter into SE Ohio Tuesday afternoon. This will lead to a change over form rain to snow Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be much colder as we head into the end of next week, with highs only around 30 by Wednesday and into the lower 30s on Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

