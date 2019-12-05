Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 49, Edgerton 31
Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Circleville Logan Elm 47
Cle. Horizon Science 69, Lawrence School 48
Collins Western Reserve 75, Ashland Mapleton 38
Cols. St. Charles 47, Cols. East 36
Madison 88, Cle. Max Hayes 42
Millersport 66, Liberty Christian Academy 65
Pettisville 43, Stryker 25
Pioneer N. Central 45, Montpelier 40
Shekinah Christian 48, Fairfield Christian 33
Tol. Bowsher 73, Tol. Scott 58
Tol. Christian 78, McComb 30
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 62, W. Unity Hilltop 45
Versailles 42, Ft. Recovery 40, OT
Willard 78, Bucyrus 40
Worthington Christian 83, Grove City Christian 46
