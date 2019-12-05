Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 54, Akr. Ellet 20

Albany Alexander 48, Nelsonville-York 45

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Smithville 47

Arcadia 60, Van Buren 42

Arcanum 74, Tipp City Bethel 43

Ashland Crestview 66, Plymouth 21

Athens 38, Bidwell River Valley 36

Atwater Waterloo 48, New Middletown Spring. 43

Batavia 37, New Richmond 35

Beallsville 47, New Matamoras Frontier 25

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 29

Bethel-Tate 69, Georgetown 47

Bluffton 50, Delphos Jefferson 46

Bradford 56, Ansonia 25

Bristol 44, Kinsman Badger 34

Caldwell 49, Barnesville 47

Canfield S. Range 73, Cortland Lakeview 32

Carlisle 46, Milton-Union 25

Cedarville 35, S. Charleston SE 28

Chesapeake 30, Portsmouth 23

Cin. Clark Montessori 55, Cin. Woodward 42

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, Gallipolis Gallia 54

Columbus Grove 73, Ada 30

Continental 42, Defiance Tinora 22

Convoy Crestview 46, Spencerville 38

Corning Miller 61, Reedsville Eastern 50

Cory-Rawson 46, Arlington 39

Covington 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 31

Crown City S. Gallia 50, Racine Southern 39

Dalton 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 27

Day. Ponitz Tech. 65, Day. Meadowdale 15

DeGraff Riverside 36, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 26

Defiance 41, St. Marys Memorial 34

Dola Hardin Northern 66, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32

Doylestown Chippewa 60, Spring. NW 21

Doylestown Chippewa 60, West Salem Northwestern 21

E. Palestine 54, Heartland Christian 28

Eaton 57, Brookville 37

Elida 54, Kenton 50

Elmore Woodmore 64, Millbury Lake 48

Felicity-Franklin 63, Blanchester 49

Findlay Liberty-Benton 93, Pandora-Gilboa 22

Frankfort Adena 48, Williamsport Westfall 36

Franklin 67, Monroe 56

Franklin Furnace Green 55, Ironton St. Joseph 38

Girard 37, Jefferson Area 35

Glouster Trimble 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 38

Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Holgate 31

Haviland Wayne Trace 57, Liberty Center 38

Huron 50, Lakeside Danbury 48

Ironton 59, Ironton Rock Hill 33

Johnstown Northridge 53, Cols. KIPP 30

Latham Western 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50

Lees Creek E. Clinton 49, Batavia Clermont NE 42

Leesburg Fairfield 61, Lynchburg-Clay 52

Legacy Christian 69, Day. Jefferson 20

Leipsic 47, Vanlue 38

Lexington 43, Wooster 41

Lima Bath 60, Lima Shawnee 20

Lima Cent. Cath. 59, Harrod Allen E. 26

Lima Perry 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 41

Lisbon Beaver 55, E. Liverpool 36

Madonna, W.Va. 50, Toronto 26

Manchester 47, Mowrystown Whiteoak 13

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, New Knoxville 37

Martins Ferry 65, Bellaire 46

McArthur Vinton County 70, Wellston 24

McDermott Scioto NW 58, Lucasville Valley 26

McDonald 43, Lowellville 26

Mechanicsburg 48, W. Jefferson 24

Middletown Madison Senior 57, New Lebanon Dixie 27

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. NE 21

Miller City 56, Defiance Ayersville 35

Millersburg W. Holmes 62, Mansfield Madison 44

Mineral Ridge 69, Sebring McKinley 33

Minerva 48, Hanoverton United 37

Minster 58, Rockford Parkway 25

Mt. Notre Dame 50, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41

Mt. Orab Western Brown 81, Goshen 30

N. Baltimore 37, McComb 36

Napoleon 68, Bowling Green 15

New Boston Glenwood 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

New Bremen 51, Coldwater 39

New London 42, Greenwich S. Cent. 35

New Madison Tri-Village 63, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Newton Local 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44

Niles McKinley 46, Hubbard 33

Norwalk St. Paul 70, Monroeville 33

Notre Dame Academy 66, Oregon Clay 26

Oak Hill 70, Beaver Eastern 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Wapakoneta 29

Paulding 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 47

Peebles 60, Fayetteville-Perry 47

Pemberville Eastwood 78, Fostoria 55

Perrysburg 37, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35

Pickerington Cent. 77, Pickerington N. 27

Poland Seminary 50, Struthers 40

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Clay 31

Proctorville Fairland 45, S. Point 42

S. Webster 53, Minford 50

Sandusky 69, Vermilion 51

Sardinia Eastern Brown 62, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 37

Sherwood Fairview 61, Hicksville 27

Southeastern 47, Piketon 32

Spring. Cath. Cent. 51, Jamestown Greeneview 39

St. Clairsville 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 31

St. Henry 58, Delphos St. John’s 46

Swanton 59, Metamora Evergreen 44

Sylvania Northview 76, Maumee 18

Sylvania Southview 66, Holland Springfield 40

Tiffin Calvert 41, Gibsonburg 35

Tiffin Columbian 56, Upper Sandusky 8

Tol. St. Ursula 42, Tol. Whitmer 33

Tontogany Otsego 55, Rossford 33

Ursuline Academy 46, Seton 27

Versailles 42, Ft. Recovery 40

Wahama, W.Va. 48, Belpre 45, OT

Warren Harding 72, Youngs. Liberty 56

Wauseon 61, Tol. Scott 37

Waynesville 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 38

Wheelersburg 60, Portsmouth W. 44

Wilmington 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41

Windham 31, Southington Chalker 24

Wintersville Indian Creek 73, Richmond Edison 12

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Bridgeport 28

Yellow Springs 48, Day. Miami Valley 34

Youngs. Ursuline 49, Columbiana 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/