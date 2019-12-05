Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta Southeastern 55, Monmouth United 52
Bartlett 67, West Chicago 62, OT
Bensenville (Fenton) 51, Glenbard South 50
Calvary Christian Academy 53, Donovan 38
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 61, Hirsch 45
Chicago (Carver Military) 43, Chicago CICS-Longwood 34
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 79, Tilden 35
Chicago (Cruz) High School 47, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 29
Chicago Ag Science 56, Chicago ( SSICP) 46
Chicago Phoenix Academy 46, Lombard (CPSA) 14
Christian Liberty Academy 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 42
Curie 55, Lindblom 30
Danville Schlarman 74, Heritage 69
Danville Schlarman 74, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 69
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 61, North Shore Country Day 55
Dunbar 59, Hubbard 32
Dyett 60, Chicago ( SSICP) 21
Evanston Township 62, Glenbrook North 25
Fenger 68, Julian 42
Freeport (Aquin) 79, Pearl City 22
Galena 50, Polo 31
Glenbrook South 63, New Trier 62, OT
Harlan 72, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 68
Harper 57, Gage Park 41
Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Stagg 42
Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 55, Hancock 46
Kennedy 38, Maria 35
Kenwood 55, Brooks Academy 50
Lena-Winslow 43, Durand 25
Lincoln Way Central 68, Sandburg 55
Massac County 57, Graves Co., Ky. 39
Phillips 72, Chicago King 69
Reavis 47, Thornton Fractional North 43, OT
Rock Falls 53, Erie/Prophetstown 40
Rockford Lutheran 65, Dixon 43
Scales Mound 61, Benton, Wis. 55
South Elgin 56, Larkin 50
Sycamore 45, Kaneland 27
Walther Christian Academy 78, CICS-Northtown 54
Warren 63, Milledgeville 56
Washington 54, Bartonville (Limestone) 43
Westosha Central, Wis. 48, Antioch 47, OT
Aurora Christian Tournament=
Aurora Central Catholic 70, Harvest Christian Academy 50
Indian Creek 68, Joliet Catholic 46
Carlyle Tournament=
Pinckneyville 62, Freeburg 45
Woodlawn 55, Okawville 43
Willard Classic=
Quest Academy 69, Harrison, Ark. 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 69, Casey-Westfield 25
Anna-Jonesboro 48, Marion 24
Arcola 61, Okaw Valley 38
Argo 48, Lemont 39
Bethalto Civic Memorial 63, Waterloo 29
Brimfield 67, Annawan 56
Brownstown – St. Elmo 69, Dieterich 31
Buffalo Tri-City 59, North-Mac 31
CICS-Northtown 49, Providence-St. Mel 18
Calhoun 44, Barry (Western) 32
Camp Point Central 63, Macomb 45
Carbondale 50, Murphysboro/Elverado 15
Centralia 50, Herrin 40
Chicago (Alcott) 40, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 37
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 37, Chicago North Grand 27
Chicago (Lane) 55, Westinghouse 49
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 54, Thornridge 22
Colfax Ridgeview 58, LeRoy 34
Columbia 50, Trenton Wesclin 42
Crete-Monee 61, Harvey Thornton 39
Cristo Rey 30, Josephinum 25
Cullom Tri-Point 42, Grant Park 26
DeKalb 46, Oswego East 45
DeLand-Weldon 52, Calvary Christian Academy 20
Decatur MacArthur 61, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 46
Decatur St. Teresa 59, Warrensburg-Latham 26
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 59, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 17
Donovan 48, St. Anne 34
Dupo 48, Marissa/Coulterville 42
Earlville 45, Indian Creek 31
East Alton-Wood River 55, Metro-East Lutheran 33
Edwardsville 47, Collinsville 31
Effingham St. Anthony 46, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44
Eisenhower 49, Jacksonville 24
El Paso-Gridley 48, Fisher 38
Eldorado 40, Carmi White County 36
Elmwood 48, Oneida (ROWVA) 36
Eureka 53, Heyworth 39
Fairfield 38, Edwards County 35
Fieldcrest 57, Downs Tri-Valley 42
Fithian Oakwood 62, Chrisman 19
Galatia 52, Pope County 51
Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Illinois Lutheran 21
Geneseo 60, Rock Island Alleman 26
Geneva 72, Sycamore 44
Gillespie 51, Piasa Southwestern 47
Gilman Iroquois West 46, Momence 11
Glenbard East 56, Streamwood 48
Goreville 70, Christopher 44
Graves Co., Ky. 41, Massac County 27
Hamilton County 53, Johnston City 9
Harrisburg 49, DuQuoin 41
Highland 44, Triad 34
Hillcrest 51, Oak Lawn Richards 49
Hillsboro 60, Carlinville 40
Hinckley-Big Rock 38, Kirkland Hiawatha 26
Hoopeston Area High School 35, Westville 22
Illini Bluffs 58, Stark County 25
Illini Central 47, Riverton 32
Illini West (Carthage) 68, Rushville-Industry 14
Jacksonville Routt 52, Concord (Triopia) 36
Jerseyville Jersey 79, Mascoutah 35
Lake Forest 50, Stevenson 42
Lawrenceville 57, Red Hill 28
Lena-Winslow 50, River Ridge/Scales Mound 24
Lewistown 75, Midwest Central 39
Lexington 47, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36
Lincoln Park 44, North Lawndale 30
Lincoln Way West 58, Downers North 33
Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Lyons 55
Lisle 50, Coal City 21
Lockport 38, Lincoln Way Central 35
Loyola 53, St. Laurence 43
McGivney Catholic High School 58, Granite City 29
Midland 47, Peoria Christian 39
Milford 48, Armstrong 34
Moline 78, Sterling 55
Monticello 79, Mt. Pulaski 49
Morgan Park Academy 52, Mooseheart 23
Mother McAuley 46, Providence 33
Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Macon Meridian 24
Naperville North 52, Downers South 39
Nazareth 55, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 24
New Athens 36, Waterloo Gibault 17
Nokomis 64, Madison 14
Normal Community 55, Champaign Centennial 28
Normal West 60, Urbana 24
North Boone 52, South Beloit 46
North Greene 41, South County 31
O’Fallon 52, Steeleville 41
O’Fallon 64, Belleville East 47
Oak Forest 56, Reavis 40
Olney (Richland County) 62, Robinson 25
Orr 49, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 15
Ottawa Marquette 44, Henry 43
Pana 48, Greenville 46
Paris 75, Newton 27
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Dwight 24
Payton 43, Taft 41
Peoria (H.S.) 55, Peoria Notre Dame 33
Peotone 57, Manteno 25
Petersburg PORTA 62, Pawnee 20
Pinckneyville 42, Woodlawn 30
Pleasant Plains 49, Auburn 26
Pontiac 32, Morris 19
Putnam County 62, DePue 21
Quincy 68, East Moline United 51
Reed-Custer 43, Wilmington 22
Rich South 69, Kankakee 62
Richwoods 59, Peoria Manual 27
River Forest Trinity 57, De La Salle 37
Riverside-Brookfield 56, St. Edward 33
Rock Island 53, Galesburg 39
Rockridge 36, Morrison 22
Salem 40, Carlyle 26
Seneca 51, Roanoke-Benson 36
Skokie (Ida Crown) 50, Chicago CICS-Ellison 15
Somonauk 33, LaMoille 20
Springfield 37, Normal University 29
Springfield Lanphier 61, Rochester 48
St. Ignatius 55, Chicago Resurrection 49
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Danville 45
Stanford Olympia 55, Fairbury Prairie Central 42
Steinmetz 39, Clemente 38
Sterling Newman 52, Hall 37
Taylorville 64, Lincoln 59
Tri-County 54, Cerro Gordo 24
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 67, ALAH 27
Waubonsie Valley 62, Glenbard North 45
Wayne City 42, Sandoval 34
Wheaton Academy 58, Guerin 19
Williamsville 43, Athens 41
Winchester (West Central) 39, Pittsfield 37
