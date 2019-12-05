Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta Southeastern 55, Monmouth United 52

Bartlett 67, West Chicago 62, OT

Bensenville (Fenton) 51, Glenbard South 50

Calvary Christian Academy 53, Donovan 38

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 61, Hirsch 45

Chicago (Carver Military) 43, Chicago CICS-Longwood 34

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 79, Tilden 35

Chicago (Cruz) High School 47, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 29

Chicago Ag Science 56, Chicago ( SSICP) 46

Chicago Phoenix Academy 46, Lombard (CPSA) 14

Christian Liberty Academy 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 42

Curie 55, Lindblom 30

Danville Schlarman 74, Heritage 69

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 61, North Shore Country Day 55

Dunbar 59, Hubbard 32

Dyett 60, Chicago ( SSICP) 21

Evanston Township 62, Glenbrook North 25

Fenger 68, Julian 42

Freeport (Aquin) 79, Pearl City 22

Galena 50, Polo 31

Glenbrook South 63, New Trier 62, OT

Harlan 72, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 68

Harper 57, Gage Park 41

Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Stagg 42

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 55, Hancock 46

Kennedy 38, Maria 35

Kenwood 55, Brooks Academy 50

Lena-Winslow 43, Durand 25

Lincoln Way Central 68, Sandburg 55

Massac County 57, Graves Co., Ky. 39

Phillips 72, Chicago King 69

Reavis 47, Thornton Fractional North 43, OT

Rock Falls 53, Erie/Prophetstown 40

Rockford Lutheran 65, Dixon 43

Scales Mound 61, Benton, Wis. 55

South Elgin 56, Larkin 50

Sycamore 45, Kaneland 27

Walther Christian Academy 78, CICS-Northtown 54

Warren 63, Milledgeville 56

Washington 54, Bartonville (Limestone) 43

Westosha Central, Wis. 48, Antioch 47, OT

Aurora Christian Tournament=

Aurora Central Catholic 70, Harvest Christian Academy 50

Indian Creek 68, Joliet Catholic 46

Carlyle Tournament=

Pinckneyville 62, Freeburg 45

Woodlawn 55, Okawville 43

Willard Classic=

Quest Academy 69, Harrison, Ark. 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 69, Casey-Westfield 25

Anna-Jonesboro 48, Marion 24

Arcola 61, Okaw Valley 38

Argo 48, Lemont 39

Bethalto Civic Memorial 63, Waterloo 29

Brimfield 67, Annawan 56

Brownstown – St. Elmo 69, Dieterich 31

Buffalo Tri-City 59, North-Mac 31

CICS-Northtown 49, Providence-St. Mel 18

Calhoun 44, Barry (Western) 32

Camp Point Central 63, Macomb 45

Carbondale 50, Murphysboro/Elverado 15

Centralia 50, Herrin 40

Chicago (Alcott) 40, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 37

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 37, Chicago North Grand 27

Chicago (Lane) 55, Westinghouse 49

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 54, Thornridge 22

Colfax Ridgeview 58, LeRoy 34

Columbia 50, Trenton Wesclin 42

Crete-Monee 61, Harvey Thornton 39

Cristo Rey 30, Josephinum 25

Cullom Tri-Point 42, Grant Park 26

DeKalb 46, Oswego East 45

DeLand-Weldon 52, Calvary Christian Academy 20

Decatur MacArthur 61, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 46

Decatur St. Teresa 59, Warrensburg-Latham 26

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 59, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 17

Donovan 48, St. Anne 34

Dupo 48, Marissa/Coulterville 42

Earlville 45, Indian Creek 31

East Alton-Wood River 55, Metro-East Lutheran 33

Edwardsville 47, Collinsville 31

Effingham St. Anthony 46, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44

Eisenhower 49, Jacksonville 24

El Paso-Gridley 48, Fisher 38

Eldorado 40, Carmi White County 36

Elmwood 48, Oneida (ROWVA) 36

Eureka 53, Heyworth 39

Fairfield 38, Edwards County 35

Fieldcrest 57, Downs Tri-Valley 42

Fithian Oakwood 62, Chrisman 19

Galatia 52, Pope County 51

Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Illinois Lutheran 21

Geneseo 60, Rock Island Alleman 26

Geneva 72, Sycamore 44

Gillespie 51, Piasa Southwestern 47

Gilman Iroquois West 46, Momence 11

Glenbard East 56, Streamwood 48

Goreville 70, Christopher 44

Graves Co., Ky. 41, Massac County 27

Hamilton County 53, Johnston City 9

Harrisburg 49, DuQuoin 41

Highland 44, Triad 34

Hillcrest 51, Oak Lawn Richards 49

Hillsboro 60, Carlinville 40

Hinckley-Big Rock 38, Kirkland Hiawatha 26

Hoopeston Area High School 35, Westville 22

Illini Bluffs 58, Stark County 25

Illini Central 47, Riverton 32

Illini West (Carthage) 68, Rushville-Industry 14

Jacksonville Routt 52, Concord (Triopia) 36

Jerseyville Jersey 79, Mascoutah 35

Lake Forest 50, Stevenson 42

Lawrenceville 57, Red Hill 28

Lena-Winslow 50, River Ridge/Scales Mound 24

Lewistown 75, Midwest Central 39

Lexington 47, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36

Lincoln Park 44, North Lawndale 30

Lincoln Way West 58, Downers North 33

Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Lyons 55

Lisle 50, Coal City 21

Lockport 38, Lincoln Way Central 35

Loyola 53, St. Laurence 43

McGivney Catholic High School 58, Granite City 29

Midland 47, Peoria Christian 39

Milford 48, Armstrong 34

Moline 78, Sterling 55

Monticello 79, Mt. Pulaski 49

Morgan Park Academy 52, Mooseheart 23

Mother McAuley 46, Providence 33

Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Macon Meridian 24

Naperville North 52, Downers South 39

Nazareth 55, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 24

New Athens 36, Waterloo Gibault 17

Nokomis 64, Madison 14

Normal Community 55, Champaign Centennial 28

Normal West 60, Urbana 24

North Boone 52, South Beloit 46

North Greene 41, South County 31

O’Fallon 52, Steeleville 41

O’Fallon 64, Belleville East 47

Oak Forest 56, Reavis 40

Olney (Richland County) 62, Robinson 25

Orr 49, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 15

Ottawa Marquette 44, Henry 43

Pana 48, Greenville 46

Paris 75, Newton 27

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Dwight 24

Payton 43, Taft 41

Peoria (H.S.) 55, Peoria Notre Dame 33

Peotone 57, Manteno 25

Petersburg PORTA 62, Pawnee 20

Pinckneyville 42, Woodlawn 30

Pleasant Plains 49, Auburn 26

Pontiac 32, Morris 19

Putnam County 62, DePue 21

Quincy 68, East Moline United 51

Reed-Custer 43, Wilmington 22

Rich South 69, Kankakee 62

Richwoods 59, Peoria Manual 27

River Forest Trinity 57, De La Salle 37

Riverside-Brookfield 56, St. Edward 33

Rock Island 53, Galesburg 39

Rockridge 36, Morrison 22

Salem 40, Carlyle 26

Seneca 51, Roanoke-Benson 36

Skokie (Ida Crown) 50, Chicago CICS-Ellison 15

Somonauk 33, LaMoille 20

Springfield 37, Normal University 29

Springfield Lanphier 61, Rochester 48

St. Ignatius 55, Chicago Resurrection 49

St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Danville 45

Stanford Olympia 55, Fairbury Prairie Central 42

Steinmetz 39, Clemente 38

Sterling Newman 52, Hall 37

Taylorville 64, Lincoln 59

Tri-County 54, Cerro Gordo 24

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 67, ALAH 27

Waubonsie Valley 62, Glenbard North 45

Wayne City 42, Sandoval 34

Wheaton Academy 58, Guerin 19

Williamsville 43, Athens 41

Winchester (West Central) 39, Pittsfield 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/