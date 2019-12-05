Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 61, Hirsch 45
Curie 55, Lindblom 30
Erie/Prophetstown 52, Rock Falls 33
Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Stagg 42
Kennedy 38, Maria 35
Carlyle Tournament=
Pinckneyville 62, Freeburg 45
Marshall County Tournament=
Massac County 57, Graves Co., Ky. 39
Willard Classic=
Quest Academy 69, Harrison, Ark. 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Galatia 52, Pope County 51
Hinckley-Big Rock 38, Kirkland Hiawatha 26
Illini Central 47, Riverton 32
Naperville North 52, Downers South 39
North Boone 52, South Beloit 46
Rockridge 36, Morrison 22
Marshall County Tournament=
Graves Co., Ky. 41, Massac County 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
