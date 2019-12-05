Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 61, Hirsch 45

Curie 55, Lindblom 30

Erie/Prophetstown 52, Rock Falls 33

Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Stagg 42

Kennedy 38, Maria 35

Carlyle Tournament=

Pinckneyville 62, Freeburg 45

Marshall County Tournament=

Massac County 57, Graves Co., Ky. 39

Willard Classic=

Quest Academy 69, Harrison, Ark. 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Galatia 52, Pope County 51

Hinckley-Big Rock 38, Kirkland Hiawatha 26

Illini Central 47, Riverton 32

Naperville North 52, Downers South 39

North Boone 52, South Beloit 46

Rockridge 36, Morrison 22

Marshall County Tournament=

Graves Co., Ky. 41, Massac County 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/