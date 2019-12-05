Second Fire in Four Days at Kessler Sign Company

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A second small fire broke out at Kessler Sign Company in Zanesville this morning following a similar incident from Monday. Chief Brady Johnson, with Falls Township Fire Department, says the fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. The cause of the fires is still under investigation and has been turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Assisting at the scene were Falls Township, Washington Township, South Zanesville, and Zanesville Fire Departments.

