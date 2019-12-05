Santa Arrives for Miracle on Main Street

The 26th annual Miracle on Main Street took place Wednesday in downtown Zanesville. A record setting crowed turned out for the event to get a chance to hear the Zanesville High School Blue Knights, The Broadway Babies and Santa who arrived riding in an antique fire truck. The lighting event is the kickoff to the holiday season which includes the annual Festival of Trees Auction Friday at the Zanesville Muskingum County Welcome Center. The auction will be broadcast live on AM 1240 radio starting at 9:00 am.

George Hiotis

