Pearson, Texas State host UTSA

UTSA (2-6) vs. Texas State (6-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jhivvan Jackson and UTSA will battle Nijal Pearson and Texas State. The junior Jackson has scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.8 over his last five games. Pearson, a senior, is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: UTSA’s Jackson, Atem Bior and Byron Frohnen have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 27.6 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: UTSA is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 73.9 percent of its free throws. The Bobcats are 1-3 when they shoot below 73.9 percent from the line.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Texas State defense has held opponents to 59.7 points per game, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. UTSA has allowed an average of 77.4 points through eight games (ranking the Roadrunners 240th).

