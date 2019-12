The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led to an arrest Wednesday night.

Authorities said a female driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle after she was stopped for an equipment violation.

It took place in the area of US 36 and State Route 83 just before 8:30pm.

A search uncovered cash, a large amount of suspected drugs, a loaded firearm and items used to traffic narcotics.

The incident remains under investigation.