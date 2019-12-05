Antetokounmpo scores 35 points, Bucks win 13th straight

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to their 13th consecutive victory, 127-103 over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The last time the Bucks had a longer winning streak than this was when they won 16 in a row spanning the end of the 1972-73 season and the beginning of 1973-74. They also had a 13-game run shortly after that 16-game streak ended.

Milwaukee had won its previous two games by 41 and 44 points, and the Pistons had won their previous two by 34 and 33. This one wasn’t close, either. The Bucks have dominated Detroit of late.

Milwaukee won all eight matchups with the Pistons last season — four in the regular season and four in the first round of the playoffs. The Bucks also beat Detroit last month in their first meeting of 2019-20.

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit.

LAKERS 121, JAZZ 96

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 26 points, LeBron James had 20 points and 12 assists and Los Angeles routed Utah.

Rajon Rondo added 14 points and a season-high 12 assists and season-high nine rebounds. Los Angeles cruised to an easy victory, outscoring Utah 32-5 in fast-break points and totaling 21 points off 19 Jazz turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 to lead Utah. The Jazz lost for the fifth time in six games.

MAVERICKS 121, TIMBERWOLVES 114

DALLAS (AP) — Dwight Powell had 24 points on 9-for-9 shooting from the field, Jalen Brunson ignited a fourth-quarter rally with 14 of his 16 points in the period and Dallas beat Minnesota.

Powell and Brunson both had season highs as the Mavericks overcame a subpar outing by Luka Doncic to win for the ninth time in 10 games. Doncic finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists after picking up a technical foul in the third quarter and seeing his team rally with most of its starters on the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins had 26 points apiece for Minnesota.

CELTICS 112, HEAT 93

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 31 points, Kemba Walker had 28 and Boston beat Miami to improve to 8-0 at home.

Brown connected on a season-high five 3-pointers, and Walker had seven assists and four rebounds. Jayson Tatum added 19 points

Jimmy Butler led Miami with a season-high 37 points and had six rebounds and four assists. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra left the team in the morning, flying home to be with wife Nikki for the birth of their second son. Assistant coach Dan Craig ran the team.

HORNETS 106, WARRIORS 91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devonte Graham made 10 3-pointers and scored 33 points and Charlotte beat Golden State to spoil D’Angelo Russell’s return to the court.

Graham was 10 of 16 from beyond the arc and also had nine assists and had seven rebounds. Backcourt mate Terry Rozier added 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Russell finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting in 25 minutes after missing the last nine games with a right thumb sprain.

NETS 130, HAWKS 118

ATLANTA (AP) — Garrett Temple scored a season-high 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 of his 24 in the second half and Brooklyn beat Atlanta.

Taurean Prince finished with 23 points against his former team,and Jarrett Allen had 20 for the Nets, who were coming off a three-point home loss Sunday to Miami but have won six of eight.

Kyrie Irving missed his 10th straight game with a right shoulder impingement and did not make the two-game trip to stay home and rehab.

Trae Young scored 39 points and rookie Cam Reddish had a career-high 25 for Atlanta. The Hawks have lost 11 of 12.

TRAIL BLAZERS 127, KINGS 116

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 33 points and Portland Trail Blazers pulled away in the final quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 127-116 on Wednesday night.

Hassan Whiteside added 22 points and 16 rebounds, as well as a career-high seven assists. Damian Lillard had 24 points and 10 assists in Portland’s third straight home victory. Carmelo Anthony finished with 20 points, his fourth game with 20 or more in seven games with the Blazers.

Richaun Holmes had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings.

MAGIC 128, SUNS 114

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 32 points, Terrence Ross had 22 and Orlando beat Phoenix.

Evan Fournier added 21 points, and Markelle Fultz had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Magic. Frank Kaminsky led the Suns with 23 points and five rebounds, and Devin Booker had 17 points and five assists.

PACERS 107, THUNDER 100

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 24 points to help Indiana beat Oklahoma City.

Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers. They have won seven of eight.

Steven Adams scored 20 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each added 18 points for the Thunder.

BULLS 106, GRIZZLIES 99

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 25 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Chicago held of Memphis.

Lauri Markkanen added 15 points for the Bulls.

Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis.