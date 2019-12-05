THURSDAY 12/5:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Seasonal. High 46

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Cold & Quiet. Low 35

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Rain Showers. High 46

DISCUSSION:

Partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in store for your Thursday across SE Ohio. Highs will climb into the mid 40s this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the overnight, with lows in the mid 30s.

An area of low pressure will skirt along the the southern half of the Ohio Valley. This will keep cloud cover in place across SE Ohio on Friday. A few showers will be possible Friday afternoon, and most of them will stay south of I-70.

The weekend is looking to be a dry one, with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and into the lower 50s on Sunday! Rain chances will return Sunday night into Monday, with highs in the mid 50s on Monday.

Colder air returns on Tuesday, changing some of the rain to snow showers, with falling temperatures. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 40s during the first half of the day on Tuesday. Colder air will move in for the middle of next week, as highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon.

Have a Great Thursday!

