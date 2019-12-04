Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 52, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47
Akr. Ellet 48, Tallmadge 44
Alliance Marlington 53, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 37
Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Middlefield Cardinal 49
Andrews Osborne Academy 70, Elyria First Baptist Christian 36
Apple Creek Waynedale 59, Massillon Tuslaw 53
Ashtabula St. John 91, Southington Chalker 49
Athens 51, New Lexington 37
Atwater Waterloo 71, Windham 45
Austintown Fitch 59, Louisville 44
Barnesville 85, Hannibal River 77
Batavia 41, Williamsburg 39
Batavia Clermont NE 52, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51
Beaver Eastern 79, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31
Bedford 60, Mayfield 51
Bellbrook 60, Beavercreek 43
Belmont Union Local 64, Bellaire 41
Beloit W. Branch 78, E. Palestine 25
Bethel-Tate 61, Cin. Riverview East 45
Bloomdale Elmwood 44, Elmore Woodmore 38
Bradford 52, Day. Miami Valley 41
Brunswick 70, Wadsworth 40
Caledonia River Valley 59, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48
Cambridge 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 40
Can. South 62, Canal Fulton Northwest 59
Canal Winchester 55, Dublin Scioto 49
Canfield 50, Cortland Lakeview 31
Carlisle 59, New Lebanon Dixie 53
Cedarville 65, Legacy Christian 26
Centerburg 68, Northside Christian 15
Chagrin Falls 54, Twinsburg 42
Chesapeake 84, Lucasville Valley 45
Chesterland W. Geauga 56, Chardon NDCL 50
Chillicothe Unioto 70, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39
Cin. Aiken 58, Loveland 53
Cin. Christian 61, Cin. N. College Hill 39
Cin. Country Day 51, Lockland 45
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Cin. Clark Montessori 38
Cin. Indian Hill 59, Cin. Anderson 52
Cin. Madeira 71, Cin. College Prep. 49
Cin. Mt. Healthy 94, Cin. Withrow 57
Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Middletown Fenwick 56
Cin. Turpin 66, W. Chester Lakota W. 57
Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Winton Woods 49
Cin. Western Hills 82, Cin. Gamble Montessori 57
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 75, Cin. Oyler 49
Circleville 43, Washington C.H. 33
Circleville Logan Elm 66, Williamsport Westfall 31
Cle. Benedictine 62, Hudson WRA 39
Cle. Cent. Cath. 67, Massillon Jackson 56
Cle. VASJ 71, E. Cle. Shaw 68
Cols. Briggs 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38
Cols. Grandview Hts. 67, Cols. Independence 28
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 83, Cols. Horizon Science 63
Columbia Station Columbia 69, Independence 47
Columbiana 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 65
Dalton 65, Hartville Lake Center Christian 62
Day. Carroll 49, Miamisburg 42
Day. Northridge 47, Monroe 38
Delaware Buckeye Valley 64, Cols. Wellington 62
Delphos St. John’s 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36
Dover 73, Minerva 45
Doylestown Chippewa 70, Rootstown 63
E. Liverpool 63, Richmond Edison 48
Eaton 72, Camden Preble Shawnee 62
Elyria Open Door 67, Rocky River Lutheran W. 65
Fairfield 62, Cin. NW 40
Fairfield 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Fairport Harbor Harding 73, Newbury 43
Fairview 99, N. Olmsted 66
Felicity-Franklin 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 51
Findlay 55, Tol. Woodward 47
Fostoria 69, Pemberville Eastwood 48
Franklin 65, Brookville 52
Franklin Furnace Green 66, S. Webster 57
Fuchs Mizrachi 59, Burton Berkshire 28
Garfield Hts. 51, Ashtabula Lakeside 49
Garrettsville Garfield 80, Brookfield 60
Gibsonburg 78, Northwood 70
Granville 68, Cols. Bexley 53
Green 72, Macedonia Nordonia 41
Greenfield McClain 60, Lynchburg-Clay 53
Greenwich S. Cent. 55, Bellville Clear Fork 53, OT
Grove City 69, Tree of Life 34
Hamilton New Miami 81, Miami Valley Christian Academy 51
Hamilton Ross 68, Cin. Mariemont 43
Harrison 54, Milford 46
Heath 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 42
Hebron Lakewood 52, Delaware Christian 25
Holland Springfield 74, Tol. Bowsher 64
Ironton St. Joseph 65, Ironton Rock Hill 62, OT
Jackson 49, Seaman N. Adams 38
Kent Roosevelt 44, Ravenna SE 23
Kenton 52, Marion Harding 42
Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Cols. Ready 64
Lebanon 64, Morrow Little Miami 37
Leesburg Fairfield 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Delaware Hayes 43
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. St. Xavier 43
Lima Perry 70, Cory-Rawson 36
Logan 50, Lancaster 47
Lorain Clearview 49, N. Ridgeville 46
Lowellville 64, Heartland Christian 58
Lyndhurst Brush 67, Lorain 64
Malvern 51, Carrollton 37
Mantua Crestwood 77, Mogadore Field 60
Marion Elgin 57, Mt. Gilead 42
Marysville 59, Hilliard Darby 41
Mason 67, Kings Mills Kings 33
McArthur Vinton County 77, New Hope Christian 70
McConnelsville Morgan 50, Zanesville W. Muskingum 42
McDonald 115, Girard 47
Medina 69, LaGrange Keystone 58
Mentor Lake Cath. 54, Willoughby S. 47
Middletown 51, Kettering Fairmont 48
Millersburg W. Holmes 73, Warsaw River View 57
Millersport 60, Cols. Patriot Prep 51
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 54, Sycamore Mohawk 51
Mt. Vernon 65, Sparta Highland 32
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41, Vienna Mathews 36
Navarre Fairless 45, Louisville Aquinas 43
Nelsonville-York 51, Racine Southern 39
New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 36
New Philadelphia 49, Akr. North 42
New Richmond 88, Villa Madonna, Ky. 41
Newark 62, Westerville S. 57
Newcomerstown 57, Beallsville 51
Newton Falls 45, Youngs. Mooney 43
Oak Hill 48, Wellston 20
Oberlin Firelands 55, Parma Padua 53
Parma 45, Bay Village Bay 33
Parma Hts. Holy Name 85, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 63
Pickerington N. 62, Cols. Linden McKinley 42
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Belpre 61
Portsmouth W. 43, Chillicothe Huntington 39
Raceland, Ky. 71, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 61
Reading 41, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 39
Richwood N. Union 49, Marion Pleasant 46
Riverside Stebbins 68, Tipp City Tippecanoe 61
Rocky River 51, Parma Normandy 37
Rossford 94, Millbury Lake 45
S. Charleston SE 50, Yellow Springs 35
Salineville Southern 64, Lisbon Beaver 51
Sardinia Eastern Brown 86, Hillsboro 27
Shadyside 78, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50
Sidney 75, Fairborn 60
Solon 63, Chagrin Falls Kenston 51
Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, Urbana 46
St. Clairsville 76, Martins Ferry 51
Streetsboro 67, Aurora 65
Thornville Sheridan 60, Dresden Tri-Valley 54
Tol. Maumee Valley 59, Edon 50
Tol. St. Francis 43, Oregon Clay 39
Troy 62, Greenville 52
Uniontown Lake 53, Youngs. Ursuline 35
Versailles 56, Troy Christian 33
Vincent Warren 57, Marietta 56
W. Carrollton 57, Xenia 52
W. Union 53, Piketon 47
Wapakoneta 66, Bellefontaine 63
Warren Harding 72, Cle. Hts. 68
Warrensville Hts. 67, Orange 54
Westerville Cent. 58, Cols. DeSales 41
Westlake 64, Elyria 61
Wickliffe 68, Cle. Horizon Science 62
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Bidwell River Valley 44
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 78, Toronto 62
Wooster 60, Strongsville 53
Worthington Christian 52, Milford Center Fairbanks 35
Worthington Kilbourne 36, Cols. Watterson 33
Youngs. Boardman 70, Can. Glenoak 68
Youngs. Chaney High School 75, SPIRE 62
Youngs. East 64, Warren Howland 56
Youngs. Liberty 61, Kinsman Badger 59
Zanesville Maysville 69, Crooksville 56
Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Caldwell 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Salem vs. New Middletown Spring., ppd. to Dec 21st.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 36, Dola Hardin Northern 31
Arcadia 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 34
Ashland Crestview 46, Norwalk St. Paul 33
Ashville Teays Valley 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44
Attica Seneca E. 42, Carey 35
Bellevue 52, Willard 45
Botkins 46, Sidney Fairlawn 33
Castalia Margaretta 79, Clyde 33
Cin. Hughes 45, Cin. Taft 37
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 58, Cin. St. Ursula 30
Cin. Woodward 48, Cin. Western Hills 35
Circleville Logan Elm 50, Frankfort Adena 31
Cols. Africentric 113, Cols. Briggs 3
Cols. Beechcroft 56, Cols. Linden McKinley 39
Cols. Centennial 62, Cols. Mifflin 46
Cols. East 39, Cols. International 19
Cols. Eastmoor 84, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0
Cols. Independence 68, Cols. South 52
Cols. Northland 94, Cols. Whetstone 12
Cols. School for Girls 34, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 24
Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, Cols. West 22
Columbus Grove 58, Continental 18
Convoy Crestview 64, Rockford Parkway 31
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 60, Delaware Hayes 57
Delphos Jefferson 67, Antwerp 27
Delta 42, Tol. Ottawa Hills 33
Dublin Coffman 76, Cols. Upper Arlington 32
Dublin Jerome 54, Dublin Scioto 48
Fayetteville-Perry 51, Batavia 45
Ft. Loramie 46, W. Liberty-Salem 13
Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Cols. Wellington 9
Gorham Fayette 48, Edon 28
Grove City 40, Pickerington N. 35
Grove City Cent. Crossing 53, Galloway Westland 34
Haviland Wayne Trace 45, Bryan 42
Heath 50, W. Jefferson 42
Hilliard Davidson 40, Marysville 35
Jeromesville Hillsdale 65, Crestline 59
Kalida 38, Coldwater 32
Kidron Cent. Christian 52, Rittman 42
Lakeside Danbury 46, Gibsonburg 28
Lewis Center Olentangy 49, Powell Olentangy Liberty 46
Liberty Center 39, Holgate 33
Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Van Wert 26
Marion Elgin 53, Vanlue 20
Marion Pleasant 52, Cols. Ready 34
Middletown Madison Senior 53, Waynesville 52
Milan Edison 45, Vermilion 39
Millbury Lake 52, Port Clinton 42
Miller City 71, Cory-Rawson 57
Millersport 45, Northside Christian 19
Morral Ridgedale 52, Bucyrus 29
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Upper Sandusky 21
Napoleon 67, Holland Springfield 19
New Albany 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25
New Bremen 50, Anna 36
New Knoxville 57, Houston 33
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56, Bucyrus Wynford 49
Newark 67, Canal Winchester 32
Old Fort 61, Tiffin Calvert 41
Ontario 59, Galion 36
Ottoville 43, Ft. Jennings 31
Paulding 69, Hicksville 19
Perrysburg 54, Sylvania Northview 50
Pickerington Cent. 61, Gahanna Lincoln 56
Pioneer N. Central 49, Montpelier 48
Reynoldsburg 67, Lancaster 31
Sandusky St. Mary 33, Kansas Lakota 21
Shelby 54, Ashland 42
Sherwood Fairview 63, Archbold 55
Spencerville 54, Elida 45
Sugar Grove Berne Union 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 55
Tol. Christian 72, Oak Harbor 52
Wauseon 68, Edgerton 46
Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Jackson Center 35
Westerville N. 74, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 32
Westerville S. 52, Lexington 25
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 73, Maumee 16
Worthington Kilbourne 60, Thomas Worthington 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/