Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 51, Cumberland 41

Alton Marquette 50, Highland 43

Andrew 62, Argo 56

Anna-Jonesboro 52, Hamilton County 33

Annawan 50, Brimfield 36

Ashton-Franklin Center 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 54

Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 72, Rock Island Alleman 36

Athens 67, Havana 54

Auburn 48, Carlinville 36

Beardstown 60, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 30

Beecher 62, Dwight 61

Benton, Wis. 78, River Ridge 75, 3OT

Bogan 70, Morgan Park 67

Bowen 53, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 49

Bradley-Bourbonnais 71, Manteno 63

Brother Rice 79, Montini 53

Casey-Westfield 46, W. Vigo, Ind. 39

Catlin (Salt Fork) 34, Arcola 32

Cerro Gordo 51, Buffalo Tri-City 40

Champaign Central 52, Eisenhower 51

Champaign Judah Christian 60, Fithian Oakwood 50

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 62, Chicago (Goode) 40

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 74, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 31

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 91, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 43

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 87, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 25

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, Kankakee 65

Chicago Mt. Carmel 66, Ev. Day, Ind. 43

Chicago Uplift 48, Mather 40

Christian Liberty Academy 60, Alden-Hebron 44

Christopher 50, Cobden 42

Corliss 76, Kenwood 75

De La Salle 54, Marmion 45

DePaul College Prep 61, Providence-St. Mel 13

Dunbar 64, Maria 36

Dyett 97, Epic Academy Charter 32

Effingham St. Anthony 58, North Clay 44

Elgin Academy 56, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 46

Elmwood 48, West Prairie 42

Englewood Excel 42, Kelly 40

Fenger 78, Chicago ACE Tech Charter 49

Fenwick 58, Providence 47

Gardner-South Wilmington 107, Peotone 80

Geneva 56, Bartlett 38

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 74, Rochelle 68

Gilman Iroquois West 67, Armstrong 39

Glenbard South 59, Larkin 56

Glenbrook South 66, Hersey 60

Grayslake Central 52, Grayslake North 36

Greenfield 51, Bunker Hill 39

Greenview 54, Lowpoint-Washburn 35

Gurnee Warren 46, Westosha Central, Wis. 39

Harvey Thornton 79, Rich South 62

Heyworth 59, Maroa-Forsyth 39

Hirsch 42, Air Force Academy 20

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 43, Harper 42

Hyde Park 80, Chicago Vocational 51

Illinois Lutheran 60, Morgan Park Academy 28

Illinois Valley Central 60, Geneseo 55

Jerseyville Jersey 51, Jacksonville 48

Joliet Central 57, Plainfield South 53

Joliet West 60, Romeoville 49

Kennedy 70, DuSable 52

Kewanee 73, Dixon 45

LaSalle-Peru 65, DePue 37

Lemont 55, Sandburg 45

Lewistown 48, Illini West (Carthage) 28

Leyden 67, Elmwood Park 46

Libertyville 59, Carmel 43

Lisle 49, Wilmington 46

Litchfield 44, Mount Olive 31

Macon Meridian 68, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 58

Marissa/Coulterville 49, Elverado 25

Marshall 67, Charleston 60

Metea Valley 66, Aurora (East) 61

Midland 73, Galva 47

Momence 62, Herscher 58

Monmouth-Roseville 80, Aledo (Mercer County) 40

Mt. Pulaski 53, Warrensburg-Latham 46

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 43, Griggsville-Perry 34

Mulberry Grove 57, Sandoval 46

Naperville Central 63, Buffalo Grove 55

Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 53

Nazareth 61, Downers South 59

New Athens 67, McGivney Catholic High School 46

Niles North 49, Niles West 46

Niles Notre Dame 87, Waukegan 25

Norris City (NCOE) 58, Crab Orchard 50

North Greene 77, Pleasant Hill 27

North-Mac 46, Illini Central 36

Notre Dame 87, Waukegan 25

O’Fallon 62, Granite City 31

Oak Lawn Community 56, Chicago Christian 39

Oak Lawn Richards 80, Hancock 24

Okaw Valley 65, Nokomis 63

Oregon 64, Harvard 39

Orion 57, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 48

Orr 74, Danville 64

Oswego 51, Plainfield North 46

Oswego East 45, Minooka 42

Ottawa Marquette 58, St. Bede 53

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Hoopeston Area High School 30

Payson Seymour 65, Warsaw West Hancock 49

Peoria (H.S.) 60, Morton 32

Peoria Christian 55, Eureka 39

Peoria Manual 59, Decatur MacArthur 48

Phillips 70, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 55

Piasa Southwestern 59, Carrollton 52

Pittsfield 60, Mendon Unity 32

Plainfield Central 44, Plainfield East 42

Pleasant Plains 54, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 31

Pontiac 61, El Paso-Gridley 49

Pope County 64, Thompsonville 34

Princeton 76, Mendota 36

Reed-Custer 59, Flanagan 37

Richards 80, Hancock 24

Riverton 55, Monticello 41

Roxana 63, East Alton-Wood River 46

Rushville-Industry 70, Concord (Triopia) 64, 2OT

Salem 51, Newton 44

Seneca 46, Morris 43

Simeon 61, Lindblom 45

South Beloit 64, Kirkland Hiawatha 51

Springfield 51, Springfield Southeast 48

Springfield Lutheran 60, Hartsburg-Emden 57

St. Anne 64, Cullom Tri-Point 61

St. Laurence 70, Chicago Mt. Carmel 67

St. Laurence 70, Mt. Carmel 67

St. Rita 64, St. Ignatius 61

St. Viator 34, Lake Zurich 29

Sterling Newman 64, Rockridge 56

Sycamore 39, Rock Falls 33

Tinley Park 75, Stagg 49

Tremont 56, Farmington 51

Tri-County 69, Oblong 40

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 64, Urbana University 22

Wayne City 77, Centralia Christ Our Rock 60

Wethersfield 57, Sherrard 50

Winchester (West Central) 74, Barry (Western) 48

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 57, Sullivan 31

Woodstock North 69, Stillman Valley 48

Yorkville 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 43

Aurora Christian Tournament=

Aurora Christian 72, Schaumburg Christian 43

Indian Creek 78, Aurora Central Catholic 54

Joliet Catholic 58, Harvest Christian Academy 52

Carlyle Tournament=

Pinckneyville 64, Flora 33

Woodlawn 71, Hillsboro 37

Danville Tournament=

Cissna Park 40, La Salette Notre Dame 37

St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36

Watseka (coop) 43, Danville Schlarman 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 63, Crystal Lake Central 50

Alton Marquette 53, Calhoun 26

Antioch 54, Round Lake 27

Argo 49, Tinley Park 45

Aurora (East) 46, West Chicago 26

Aurora (West Aurora) 60, Yorkville 45

Aurora Christian 53, Wheaton Academy 22

Badger, Wis. 65, Woodstock 46

Barrington 52, Elk Grove 35

Bartlett 62, Streamwood 55

Belleville East 72, Alton 43

Belvidere 48, Freeport 26

Belvidere North 67, Rockford East 24

Benton 43, Herrin 27

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49, Addison Trail 36

Buffalo Grove 56, Hoffman Estates 28

Burlington Central 54, Cary-Grove 25

Centralia 49, Carbondale 32

Century 55, Dongola 16

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 35, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 10

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 47, Chicago (Soto) High School 18

Chicago Resurrection 73, St. Francis de Sales 19

Christian Liberty Academy 64, Alden-Hebron 32

Christopher 43, Elverado 39

Crystal Lake South 47, Prairie Ridge 23

De La Salle 54, Westchester St. Joseph 47

DePaul College Prep 62, St. Laurence 55

Decatur MacArthur 76, Springfield 63

Deerfield 53, Maine East 26

Dieterich 57, Oblong 23

Downers North 45, Hinsdale Central 31

Downers South 72, Leyden 58

Dundee-Crown 46, Huntley 26

Durand 52, Lena-Winslow 42

Earlville 54, Mooseheart 26

East Dubuque 57, Byron 45

Evanston Township 57, Niles West 24

Fairfield 43, Wayne City 35

Freeport (Aquin) 57, Pearl City 26

Fremd 79, Wheeling 30

Galva 38, Midland 29

Gardner-South Wilmington 55, St. Anne 21

Glenbard East 53, Elgin 24

Glenbard North 38, Metea Valley 27

Grant 55, Wauconda 54

Graves Co., Ky. 59, Massac County 49

Grayslake Central 52, Grayslake North 36

Hamilton County 46, Carmi White County 31

Hampshire 54, McHenry 39

Harrisburg 50, West Frankfort 23

Hersey 67, Palatine 36

Hinckley-Big Rock 37, Aurora Math-Science 8

Holy Trinity 46, CICS-Northtown 29

Hononegah 63, Machesney Park Harlem 33

Hope Academy 54, Skokie (Ida Crown) 43

IC Catholic 59, St. Edward 45

Johnston City 50, Cobden 38

Kaneland 49, Rochelle 13

Kankakee Grace Christian 56, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 15

Kirkland Hiawatha 35, South Beloit 27

Lake Forest 64, Libertyville 60

Lake Zurich 50, Mundelein 37

Lakes Community 48, North Chicago 28

Lincoln Way West 68, Lockport 43

Maine South 37, Glenbrook South 35

Maine West 59, Vernon Hills 31

Marengo 50, Rockford Christian 48

Marion 61, Mounds Meridian 24

Maroa-Forsyth 45, ALAH 43

Marshall 72, Tri-County 60

McGivney Catholic High School 62, Dupo 26

Mendota 43, Putnam County 33

Metamora 78, Bloomington 25

Milford 33, Clifton Central 26

Morgan Park Academy 43, Chicago-University 34

Morton 53, Normal Community 43

Mother McAuley 38, Lincoln Way Central 14

Nashville 50, Anna-Jonesboro 37

Oak Lawn Richards 63, Oak Forest 58, OT

Oregon 45, Polo 37

Oswego 66, Plainfield North 53

Ottawa 33, Morris 26

Payton 60, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 15

Pecatonica 54, North Boone 46

Pekin 48, Normal West 26

Peotone 40, Gilman Iroquois West 15

Pinckneyville 70, Sparta 23

Pope County 56, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 28

Providence 54, Regina 41

Proviso East 60, Willowbrook 42

Rich South 63, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 54

Richards 60, Schurz 26

Riverside-Brookfield 63, Rosary 38

Rock Falls 56, Rock Island Alleman 29

Rockford Boylan 74, Rockford Jefferson 31

Rolling Meadows 50, Schaumburg 17

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51, Chatham Glenwood 31

Sandburg 51, Lemont 31

Schaumburg Christian 55, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 28

Shullsburg, Wis. 52, Galena 39

South Elgin 49, Glenbard South 46

Steinmetz 37, Prosser 8

Stevenson 56, Gurnee Warren 34

Streator 31, Henry 19

Sycamore 57, Sandwich 28

Tolono Unity 51, Cissna Park 18

Tremont 63, Roanoke-Benson 43

Walther Christian Academy 57, Cristo Rey 22

Waterloo 53, Red Bud 42

Williamsville 43, Litchfield 39

Willows 52, Francis Parker 33

Woodstock Marian 48, Rockford Lutheran 45

York 65, Proviso West 34

