Tropic Star Lodge Annual Billfish Tournament Results

Tropic Star Lodge held its 18th annual Billfish Tournament on Nov. 23-24. The Lodge hosted 21 teams with participants from America, Panama, Canada and Australia for an action-packed two-day fishing tournament. Tournament anglers successfully caught and released 17 Marlin, 12 Sailfish and multiple Dorado (Mahi-Mahi) weighing over 50 lbs.

Congratulations to:

First Place Team- TIRAJALA (Panama)

Second Place Team- MARLIN CATCHERS (USA)

Third Place Team- HAPPY HOOKERS (USA)

Scientists from the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (including Dr. Guy Harvey), as well as members of the Dolphinfish Research Program joined the anglers on the water and they managed to tag 7 marlin with satellite tags and more than 150 Mahi-Mahi with spaghetti tags for research in their combined effort to study and conserve Pacific fishing resources based from Tropic Star Lodge in Panama.

Participants had a fun-filled stay at the Lodge culminating with an award ceremony with generous prizes from sponsors like Guy Harvey Art, King Sailfish Mounts, Costa Sunglasses, Papas Pilar Rum, Yeti Coolers, HUK Gear, Traeger Grills, Avid Apparel, Shimano Reels and Rods by Dru.

Prizes were also awarded for:

Top Angler- EDUARDIO SERDIO (Team TIRAJALA)

Second Place Angler- JEFFREY GERARD (Team Marlin Catcher)

Third Place Angler- BRETT JAMISON (Team Flight Plan)

First Billfish of the Tournament- CARLOS DE OBALDIA JR

Last Billfish of the Tournament- DANIEL PROBST

Biggest Dolphin- STAN WHOLLY

Most Tagged Fish- DR. GUY HARVEY

Tropic Star Lodge will host two exciting fishing tournaments in 2020. The 6th Annual Tropic Star Roosterﬁsh Tournament is scheduled for May 14-19, 2020. The tournament features Tropic Star’s Bertram fleet and targets the famed fighter of the Pacific – the Roosterfish (Pez Gallo). The 2020 Billfish Tournament is slated for Nov. 19-23, 2020. Many of the teams from this year’s tournament have already entered. ​

Tournament Photos and Video: https://we.tl/t-oLPBUZJpH7

Tropic Star Lodge is located 150 miles southeast of Panama City on the coastline of the remote Darien Jungle and has provided the ultimate in offshore and inshore fishing adventures for more than 56 years. The Lodge is well-known in the fishing community as a premier location for black marlin, blue marlin and sailfish. Tropic Star has a fleet of 14 classic and remodeled 31’ Bertrams, plus a 45’ Hatteras and a 32’ Blackfin with an experienced staff of local captains and crew to provide some of the best fishing experiences in Central America. The lodge also features modern accommodations, including a spa and wellness center, 3 bars and dining locations, first-class menu options, plus upgrade villa accommodations for guests who want some extra luxury during their jungle stay.

www.tropicstar.com info@tropicstar.com (800) 682 3424.

​Media Contact:

Mark Carlson • mcarlson@tropicstar.com • 305-803-5657

