Sheffield II, Elon visit High Point

Elon (3-6) vs. High Point (1-7)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marcus Sheffield II and Elon will take on Curtis Holland III and High Point. The senior Sheffield has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Holland, a sophomore, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Elon’s Sheffield, Hunter Woods and Hunter McIntosh have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 75 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Sheffield has connected on 40 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 91.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 67.

COLD SPELL: Elon has lost its last three road games, scoring 50.7 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point gets to the line more often than any other Big South team. The Panthers have averaged 21.5 foul shots per game this season and 31 per game over their last three games.

