Hatem Charged in Heroin Trafficking

Nichole Hannahs1

A New Lexington man under investigation by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force since September is now under arrest.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Adam L. Hatem was taken into custody Tuesday, December 3. He was stopped by task force agents near the Perry County Fairgrounds around 1PM with bulk quantities of heroin that were individually packaged in preparation for distribution.

He now faces one count each of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin and permitting drug abuse.

He’s currently being held in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

