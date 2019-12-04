Coshocton Leads State after First Day of Deer Season

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported that over 15,000 deer were taken by hunters on the first day of deer-gun season in Ohio.

That’s more than the over 13,000 taken during opening day last year.

Coshocton had the most deer taken in the state opening day at 663. Muskingum was fifth on the list with 511. Guernsey County checked in 426. Licking County also made the top ten at number 8 with 399 deer taken.

Deer season runs through December 8. They’ll be another chance to hunt December 21-22.