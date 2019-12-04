Bucci Donating 500 Prints to Salvation Army

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Local artist Mary Ann Bucci is chipping in some of her works to help the Zanesville chapter of the Salvation Army this holiday season. Donors at red kettles who contribute $5 or more will be entitled to a Bucci print.

“They just drop a five dollar bill in, I guess, or five ones, whatever, then there should be a supply of the prints at the kettles. Now, on Saturday, this Saturday, I’m going to be at Kroger from 10 to noon, working the kettles,” Bucci tells WHIZ News.

She describes to us some of her favorite paintings.

“I really like pieces that come from the heart, sentimental things, that maybe are connected to women and motherhood. Those are some of the favorite ones that I’ve done,” she says.

Salvation Army leaders tell us the prints will be available for pick-up at their Putnam Avenue headquarters in cases where it’s too inconvenient for bell-ringers to have Bucci’s prints on-hand.