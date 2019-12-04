Browns tackle Robinson returns from concussion protocol

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson cleared concussion protocol and is practicing after missing one game.

Robinson sat out Sunday’s 20-13 loss at Pittsburgh and his absence hurt as the Browns (5-7) struggled to protect quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was sacked five times and under constant pressure. The No. 2 overall pick in 2014, Robinson has started 10 of Cleveland’s 12 games.

Mayfield injured his right throwing hand when he struck it on Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree’s facemask before halftime, but coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t expect the second-year QB to be limited this week.

Mayfield played the entire second half wearing a glove and couldn’t rally the Browns, who are on the fringes of playoff contention.

Also, Browns safety Eric Murray is back practicing after missing five games following knee surgery on Nov. 1.

