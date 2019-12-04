AHL At A Glance

Sports
Associated Press3
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 24 14 7 1 2 31 82 63
Hartford 22 11 4 2 5 29 56 58
WB/Scranton 22 13 6 2 1 29 66 61
Springfield 24 13 11 0 0 26 72 62
Lehigh Valley 22 10 7 1 4 25 59 62
Hershey 23 9 9 2 3 23 61 71
Bridgeport 24 8 12 3 1 20 47 75
Charlotte 21 8 10 3 0 19 52 63
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 21 15 3 2 1 33 80 57
Rochester 20 13 3 2 2 30 67 53
Utica 22 13 8 1 0 27 77 61
Belleville 22 13 8 1 0 27 74 74
Laval 24 12 9 3 0 27 70 70
Syracuse 21 11 8 2 0 24 67 69
Cleveland 22 11 9 1 1 24 66 57
Binghamton 22 7 11 4 0 18 59 77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 24 17 4 1 2 37 84 60
Iowa 23 12 7 2 2 28 66 65
San Antonio 24 10 7 5 2 27 74 68
Rockford 21 12 8 0 1 25 64 64
Manitoba 24 12 12 0 0 24 68 71
Grand Rapids 23 9 12 1 1 20 70 82
Chicago 24 9 13 2 0 20 58 76
Texas 23 7 13 1 2 17 64 87
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 21 16 5 0 0 32 82 59
Stockton 20 13 4 1 2 29 81 67
Colorado 20 10 9 1 0 21 59 62
Bakersfield 21 9 9 2 1 21 59 68
Ontario 21 9 10 2 0 20 53 67
San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 61 59
San Jose 19 7 11 0 1 15 58 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Hershey 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT

Springfield 6, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

San Diego 6, Tucson 2

Sunday’s Games

Providence 4, Charlotte 0

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2

Toronto 5, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Hartford 3, OT

Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford 4, Manitoba 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 6, Colorado 3

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio 5, Iowa 1

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Passionate Schiano takes over Rutgers football for 2nd time

Associated Press

Testing, no suspensions for opioids considered likely in MLB

Associated Press

Chiefs’ McCoy reaches settlement in suit filed by ex

Associated Press