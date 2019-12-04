TUESDAY 12/3:

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers possible during the early evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 28°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening. New snow accumulations around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: A stray snow shower possible around sunrise, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 42°. Breezy with southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening, and then gradually tapering off during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 25°. Breezy with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 45°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 29°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then gradually tapering off during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

Once this trough of low pressure pushes through, I expect things to quiet down a little bit although the thick clouds may remain, and lows will be in the upper-20s. Tonight the wind will be southwesterly, but tomorrow I expect it to shift to the west. Clouds will likely remain in most of our area tomorrow, especially the overcast skies which may hold on through tomorrow morning, but I am expecting a few breaks in the clouds by tomorrow afternoon. A northwesterly flow off Lake Erie produces a bit of lake effect snow showers from Lorain County, OH up through Buffalo, NY. Some of these may break off tomorrow afternoon and try to drift into our region, but it will mainly be confined to the northeastern portions of our area around Tusc. County, etc. Think of our area cut diagonally from northwest to southeast — those on the right side of the line will be mostly cloudy to overcast and will have the potential for a rain/snow shower or two during the afternoon, and those on the left side of the line to see mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds should begin to break as a whole tomorrow night, and by Thursday we should be seeing partly cloudy skies for a little bit and this may help our temperatures rise into the mid-40s.

A low pressure system from the upper Midwest will push through our region on Friday, dragging a cold front across Ohio by early Friday Afternoon. Expect a few isolated rain/snow showers to be possible as we go through the day on Friday.

LONG TERM: A high pressure sets up on Saturday, keeping us fairly quiet, and then our next system may arrive by the beginning of next week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

