Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 52, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47

Akr. Ellet 48, Tallmadge 44

Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Middlefield Cardinal 49

Apple Creek Waynedale 59, Massillon Tuslaw 53

Ashtabula St. John 91, Southington Chalker 49

Athens 51, New Lexington 37

Atwater Waterloo 71, Windham 45

Austintown Fitch 59, Louisville 44

Barnesville 85, Hannibal River 77

Batavia 41, Williamsburg 39

Batavia Clermont NE 52, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51

Beaver Eastern 79, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

Bedford 60, Mayfield 51

Bellbrook 60, Beavercreek 43

Belmont Union Local 64, Bellaire 41

Beloit W. Branch 78, E. Palestine 25

Bethel-Tate 61, Cin. Riverview East 45

Bloomdale Elmwood 44, Elmore Woodmore 38

Caledonia River Valley 59, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48

Cambridge 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 40

Can. South 62, Canal Fulton Northwest 59

Canal Winchester 55, Dublin Scioto 49

Canfield 50, Cortland Lakeview 31

Carlisle 59, New Lebanon Dixie 53

Centerburg 68, Northside Christian 15

Chagrin Falls 54, Twinsburg 42

Chesapeake 84, Lucasville Valley 45

Chesterland W. Geauga 56, Chardon NDCL 50

Chillicothe Unioto 70, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Cin. Christian 61, Cin. N. College Hill 39

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Cin. Clark Montessori 38

Cin. Madeira 71, Cin. College Prep. 49

Cin. Turpin 66, W. Chester Lakota W. 57

Circleville Logan Elm 66, Williamsport Westfall 31

Cle. Benedictine 62, Hudson WRA 39

Cols. Briggs 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38

Cols. Grandview Hts. 67, Cols. Independence 28

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 83, Cols. Horizon Science 63

Columbia Station Columbia 69, Independence 47

Columbiana 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 65

Delphos St. John’s 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36

Dover 73, Minerva 45

Doylestown Chippewa 70, Rootstown 63

E. Liverpool 63, Richmond Edison 48

Elyria Open Door 67, Rocky River Lutheran W. 65

Fairfield 62, Cin. NW 40

Fairfield 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Fairport Harbor Harding 73, Newbury 43

Findlay 55, Tol. Woodward 47

Fostoria 69, Pemberville Eastwood 48

Franklin 65, Brookville 52

Franklin Furnace Green 66, S. Webster 57

Fuchs Mizrachi 59, Burton Berkshire 28

Garrettsville Garfield 80, Brookfield 60

Gibsonburg 78, Northwood 70

Granville 68, Cols. Bexley 53

Greenwich S. Cent. 55, Bellville Clear Fork 53, OT

Grove City 69, Tree of Life 34

Hamilton Ross 68, Cin. Mariemont 43

Heath 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 42

Hebron Lakewood 52, Delaware Christian 25

Ironton St. Joseph 65, Ironton Rock Hill 62, OT

Jackson 49, Seaman N. Adams 38

Kenton 52, Marion Harding 42

Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Cols. Ready 64

Lebanon 64, Morrow Little Miami 37

Leesburg Fairfield 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Delaware Hayes 43

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. St. Xavier 43

Lima Perry 70, Cory-Rawson 36

Logan 50, Lancaster 47

Lorain Clearview 49, N. Ridgeville 46

Lowellville 64, Heartland Christian 58

Lyndhurst Brush 67, Lorain 64

Malvern 51, Carrollton 37

Mantua Crestwood 77, Mogadore Field 60

Marion Elgin 57, Mt. Gilead 42

Marysville 59, Hilliard Darby 41

Mason 67, Kings Mills Kings 33

McArthur Vinton County 77, New Hope Christian 70

McConnelsville Morgan 50, Zanesville W. Muskingum 42

McDonald 115, Girard 47

Medina 69, LaGrange Keystone 58

Mentor Lake Cath. 54, Willoughby S. 47

Millersburg W. Holmes 73, Warsaw River View 57

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 54, Sycamore Mohawk 51

Mt. Vernon 65, Sparta Highland 32

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41, Vienna Mathews 36

Nelsonville-York 51, Racine Southern 39

New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 36

New Philadelphia 49, Akr. North 42

Newark 62, Westerville S. 57

Newcomerstown 57, Beallsville 51

Newton Falls 45, Youngs. Mooney 43

Oak Hill 48, Wellston 20

Parma 45, Bay Village Bay 33

Pickerington N. 62, Cols. Linden McKinley 42

Pomeroy Meigs 65, Belpre 61

Portsmouth W. 43, Chillicothe Huntington 39

Raceland, Ky. 71, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 61

Reading 41, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 39

Richwood N. Union 49, Marion Pleasant 46

Rossford 94, Millbury Lake 45

Salineville Southern 64, Lisbon Beaver 51

Sardinia Eastern Brown 86, Hillsboro 27

Sidney 75, Fairborn 60

Solon 63, Chagrin Falls Kenston 51

Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, Urbana 46

Thornville Sheridan 60, Dresden Tri-Valley 54

Tol. Maumee Valley 59, Edon 50

Tol. St. Francis 43, Oregon Clay 39

Troy 62, Greenville 52

Uniontown Lake 53, Youngs. Ursuline 35

Versailles 56, Troy Christian 33

Vincent Warren 57, Marietta 56

W. Carrollton 57, Xenia 52

W. Union 53, Piketon 47

Wapakoneta 66, Bellefontaine 63

Warren Harding 72, Cle. Hts. 68

Warrensville Hts. 67, Orange 54

Westerville Cent. 58, Cols. DeSales 41

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Bidwell River Valley 44

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 78, Toronto 62

Worthington Christian 52, Milford Center Fairbanks 35

Worthington Kilbourne 36, Cols. Watterson 33

Youngs. Boardman 70, Can. Glenoak 68

Youngs. Chaney High School 75, SPIRE 62

Youngs. East 64, Warren Howland 56

Youngs. Liberty 61, Kinsman Badger 59

Zanesville Maysville 69, Crooksville 56

Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Caldwell 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 36, Dola Hardin Northern 31

Arcadia 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 34

Ashland Crestview 46, Norwalk St. Paul 33

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

Attica Seneca E. 42, Carey 35

Bellevue 52, Willard 45

Botkins 46, Sidney Fairlawn 33

Castalia Margaretta 79, Clyde 33

Circleville Logan Elm 50, Frankfort Adena 31

Cols. Africentric 113, Cols. Briggs 3

Cols. Centennial 62, Cols. Mifflin 46

Cols. East 39, Cols. International 19

Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, Cols. West 22

Convoy Crestview 64, Rockford Parkway 31

Delphos Jefferson 67, Antwerp 26

Delta 42, Tol. Ottawa Hills 33

Dublin Coffman 76, Cols. Upper Arlington 32

Fayetteville-Perry 51, Batavia 45

Ft. Loramie 46, W. Liberty-Salem 13

Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Cols. Wellington 9

Grove City 40, Pickerington N. 35

Haviland Wayne Trace 45, Bryan 42

Heath 50, W. Jefferson 42

Hilliard Davidson 40, Marysville 35

Kalida 38, Coldwater 32

Kidron Cent. Christian 52, Rittman 42

Lakeside Danbury 46, Gibsonburg 28

Liberty Center 39, Holgate 33

Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Van Wert 26

Marion Pleasant 52, Cols. Ready 34

Milan Edison 45, Vermilion 39

Miller City 71, Cory-Rawson 57

Millersport 45, Northside Christian 19

Morral Ridgedale 52, Bucyrus 29

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Upper Sandusky 21

Napoleon 67, Holland Springfield 19

New Albany 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25

New Knoxville 57, Houston 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56, Bucyrus Wynford 49

Ontario 59, Galion 36

Ottoville 43, Ft. Jennings 31

Paulding 69, Hicksville 19

Perrysburg 54, Sylvania Northview 50

Pioneer N. Central 49, Montpelier 48

Reynoldsburg 67, Lancaster 31

Sandusky St. Mary 33, Kansas Lakota 21

Shelby 54, Ashland 42

Sherwood Fairview 63, Archbold 55

Spencerville 54, Elida 45

Tol. Christian 72, Oak Harbor 52

Wauseon 68, Edgerton 46

Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Jackson Center 35

Westerville S. 52, Lexington 25

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 73, Maumee 16

Worthington Kilbourne 60, Thomas Worthington 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/