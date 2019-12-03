Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Englewood Excel 42, Kelly 40
Hirsch 42, Air Force Academy 20
Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 43, Harper 42
Oak Lawn Richards 80, Hancock 24
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Hoopeston Area High School 30
Sandburg 51, Lemont 31
Carlyle Tournament=
Pinckneyville 64, Flora 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago Resurrection 73, St. Francis de Sales 19
Fairfield 43, Wayne City 35
Gardner-South Wilmington 55, St. Anne 21
Morgan Park Academy 43, Chicago-University 34
Oswego 66, Plainfield North 53
Rich South 63, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 54
Schaumburg Christian 55, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 28
Steinmetz 37, Prosser 8
Tolono Unity 51, Cissna Park 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/