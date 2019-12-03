Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Englewood Excel 42, Kelly 40

Hirsch 42, Air Force Academy 20

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 43, Harper 42

Oak Lawn Richards 80, Hancock 24

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Hoopeston Area High School 30

Sandburg 51, Lemont 31

Carlyle Tournament=

Pinckneyville 64, Flora 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago Resurrection 73, St. Francis de Sales 19

Fairfield 43, Wayne City 35

Gardner-South Wilmington 55, St. Anne 21

Morgan Park Academy 43, Chicago-University 34

Oswego 66, Plainfield North 53

Rich South 63, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 54

Schaumburg Christian 55, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 28

Steinmetz 37, Prosser 8

Tolono Unity 51, Cissna Park 18

