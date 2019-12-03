Ranked teams meet as No. 7 UNC hosts No. 6 Ohio State

No. 6 Ohio State (7-0) vs. No. 7 North Carolina (6-1)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two top-10 teams meet as No. 6 Ohio State visits No. 7 North Carolina in a non-conference showdown. Ohio State has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while North Carolina has against a ranked team.

TEAM LEADERS: North Carolina’s Cole Anthony has averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists while Garrison Brooks has put up 12.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds while Kyle Young has put up 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.WONDERFUL WESSON: Wesson has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 62.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buckeyes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Heels. North Carolina has 35 assists on 81 field goals (43.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Ohio State has assists on 43 of 82 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Ohio State has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

